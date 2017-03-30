'We're not passing over control of our sewerage and water'

The council has voted to move forward with an advisory group, but with a lower pay rate.

MAYOR Mick Curran has ruled out Gympie's water assets are for sale as the council voted to move forward with establishing an advisory board.

In a unanimous decision at yesterday's meeting, the council accepted the terms of reference for the Gympie Water Technical Advisory Group and gave the green light to calling for expressions of interest in the roles.

Cr Curran stressed the establishment of the group was only to provide advice to the council, and was not a step towards privatisation.

"We are not passing over control of our sewerage and water,” he said, adding the new group "does not have any executive powers”.

Before the terms were accepted, a motion was also made to reduce the remuneration each advisor will receive.

WANT REAL TIME ALERTS ON GYMPIE COUNCIL? Click here and then FOLLOW for updates

Initially proposed at $2000 per member plus travel, Cr Mark McDonald said he believed the rate to be "a touch too high”.

He instead moved the remuneration rate be lowered to $1500 for the chair, and $1000 for committee members.

Other councillors also voiced their support, with Cr Mal Gear saying the initial rate "set the bar a bit high” before they had seen how the process went. The new rate was unanimously supported by the council.

As the advisory group was a new initiative, Cr McDonald said he believed it was important to see how the process worked before outlaying significant costs.

Councillor Mark McDonald. Renee Albrecht

"I think when we say to the community $2000 per member but we've not seen anything yet, I think that's a little bit rich,” he said.

"I think it was just a fiscally responsible move for all the council.”

Mayor Curran said he was not concerned the reduction would impact the ability to attract quality candidates for the roles, and the group would provide a valuable service to the region.

"What better way for council to be investing community money than having that second opinion from experts in that field to say that we are in fact on the right track, or, pull up council you're not on the right track.”

According to the report, the group will include independent people to make recommendations and provide advice on the management of water and sewerage assets.

Meeting at minimum four times per year, the report added members of the advisory group would have "no authority to act on behalf of council”.