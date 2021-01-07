Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A dog food loving pet emu has gone missing in Darwin’s rural area. And his heartbroken humans are not emu-sed
A dog food loving pet emu has gone missing in Darwin’s rural area. And his heartbroken humans are not emu-sed
Pets & Animals

We’re not emu-sed. Bring our big bird Burt back!

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
7th Jan 2021 7:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DOG food loving pet emu has gone missing in the rural area.

Burt the emu went missing from a property on Produce Rd, Girraween on January 1.

He has had not been seen since.

His worried owner, Tracy Davis, hand raised Burt from when he was one-day-old and says he loves dogs, dog food and bread.

"I think he's been deliberately let out," Ms Davis said. "I've had him about two years.

"He meant the world to me.

"He was gorgeous, so friendly.

"I'm worried that he's gone into someone's yard."

She said he was also friendly with people and would happily follow someone.

Posts on social media appealing for his whereabouts have been shared far and wide.

Ms Davis said it wasn't the first time he had escaped.

He fled the home about three weeks ago however was found and rescued a short time later.

"I hope he will find his way home," she said.

This is the second emu Ms Davis has owned.

It is legal to own an emu in the NT. All that is required is a permit from NT Parks and Wildlife and proof of purchase.

But emus cannot be taken from the wild and kept as pets.

Originally published as We're not emu-sed. Bring our big bird Burt back!

emu pets theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Premium Content Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Politics From a kava bowl to free tickets for the biggest music events and sporting grand finals, these are the gifts declared by federal MPs in 2020.

        • 7th Jan 2021 6:03 AM
        • 2 GaryR3
        More details on Fraser fires forum revealed

        Premium Content More details on Fraser fires forum revealed

        News A series of forums will be held this month regarding the catastrophic fires

        REVEALED: The new store set to replace Target Gympie

        Premium Content REVEALED: The new store set to replace Target Gympie

        News Gympie Target will close its doors early next month, but there is an exciting new...

        ‘Shocking’ spate of crashes shows need for fast Bruce Highway fix

        Premium Content ‘Shocking’ spate of crashes shows need for fast Bruce Highway...

        News Safety upgrades to Gympie northern roads, including four lanes on the main route...