We're not drinking enough - water, that is

DROUGHT: The state government's drought response may cost us more water and more money in the long run.

GYMPIE people on town water need to drink more, have more baths and showers, wash their cars and hose their lawns and gardens more often, or else.

And so does everyone else in south-east Queensland.

The Queensland Audit Office says we are not using enough water to pay for infrastructure installed, ironically, to enable south east Queensland to get by on less water.

The Queensland Audit Office has reported that south-east Queensland's bulk water administrator, Seqwater, is out of its depth financially, because of the cost of the region's water grid.

The grid was designed to allow the transfer of water from one region to another, from Gympie to Coolangatta, to help south-east Queensland survive the millennium drought.

It was part of the same drought response that gave Gympie region the Traveston Crossing dam plan, also a big hole in the state government's pocket.

Gympie's Mary River water source is connected to the grid via the Noosa water supply at Lake MacDonald, which is topped up from the Mary River at the Coles Crossing pumping station.

The audit report found Seqwater's financial sustainability is at risk because average demand for water is 165 litres a day per person, a consumption rate the auditor said was unlikely to deliver sufficient revenue to service its debt at current prices.

The report found Seqwater is running at a loss and "its financial position continues to be adversely affected by the debt it acquired from the construction of the state's water grid.”

The water grid, a network of large pipelines and pumps, cost about $9 billion and included a desalination plant and recycling scheme, in response to severe drought.

Shadow Treasurer Scott Emerson said Labor's failed investments were driving up the cost of providing basic services to Queenslanders.

But Water Supply Minister Mark Bailey said the grid played an important role in the region's water security.

Gympie Regional Council, which buys its Gympie bulk water from Seqwater had not responded by 5.30pm to an inquiry, acknowledged as received at 12.37pm, about the possible effect on consumer prices in Gympie and Imbil.