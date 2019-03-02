Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Martin de Vos is vocal on social media.
Martin de Vos is vocal on social media.
News

'We're not animals, but we're treated like we are'

Kate Dodd
by
1st Mar 2019 3:42 PM

AN OUTSPOKEN truck driver popular on social media has hit out at the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator in a new video, criticising state's differing icepack laws.

Martin de Vos made the bold claim that "animals were treated better than truck drivers were" when it came to laws about being in hot vehicles.

"We can't put a dog or a cat or a bird in the car, open up the windows and say that's good enough. Council, police and all other emergency services will pull animals out of hot vehicles but we're all expect to sleep in upwards of 50-degree temperatures inside a cab," he said in the video.

"We're not animals but we get treated worse. I am sick and tired of the failures of the NHVR who say they're out to look after drivers when they fail to look after those people who run night and day, day and night for the people of this country.

"Drivers, we are treated like nothing."

He said only one state had firm laws about mandatory icepack use.

"I think it should be (law) in every state, it should be Australia wide," he said.

He said it was a "basic necessity" that drivers should be allowed the creature comforts that all other workers were entitled to.

"This is our home, we live here for five or six days out of the week, some of us can't get home to a permanent air-con. Why should I as a driver be forced to buy bags of ice so I can get my mandatory seven hour rest period - and not just that but a comfortable rest.

"These cabs get flipping ridiculously hot. 

"If we can't put animals in cars and have windows down, why are we putting drivers in trucks and expecting more from a human. We'll speak up and criticize people for animals under the same conditions but we just take it?

"Someone needs to make a stand, we need to kick in our boots and make a change."

martin de vos nhvr truckie trucks
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Police comb tragic abseiler death scene near Gympie

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Police comb tragic abseiler death scene near Gympie

    News Crews remained at the scene for most of this afternoon.

    • 2nd Mar 2019 5:46 PM
    Abseiler dies after cliff-face accident

    premium_icon Abseiler dies after cliff-face accident

    Breaking An Abseiler has tragically died in an accident.

    Abseiler assessed for critical injuries near Gympie

    premium_icon Abseiler assessed for critical injuries near Gympie

    News The incident occurred at around 12:24pm.

    Gympie region is being overlooked - we must make more noise

    premium_icon Gympie region is being overlooked - we must make more noise

    News OPINION: More medical professionals need to commit to Gympie region