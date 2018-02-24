We're for nurturing young talent: Gympie Times commitment

GYMPIE PRODUCT: Caitlyn Shadbolt is nominated in the Most Popular Female category at this year's Queensland Music Awards.

We watched her grow up, that cute, plucky kid from Mothar Mountain who could belt out a country song like nobody else and was determined to go all the way.

From local school bands competing at Tamworth with the Country Music School of Excellence, to the Australian Institute of Country Music and countless other country music festivals, we tracked the career of Caitlyn Shadbolt, barracked for her, willed her to realise her dream of becoming a country music star.

Then in 2014, she landed herself a spot on Channel Seven's X Factor. Our hearts were in our mouths as she made it through auditions and hung in there to defy the naysayers and make the final five.

We're for Gympie's brilliant young talent.

She was tiny and she was country, proud of her Gympie roots, talented and determined, copping the criticism with grace, going further than she had dared hope.

She brought us to tears of joy and excitement, made our hearts swell with pride and hope -- and gave us a local story straight from Hollywood about a girl from Mothar Mountain who made the big time, going on to release her debut album, scoring a No 1 hit, a Golden Guitar nomination and now two CMC award nominations.

Caitlyn Shadbolt will release her debut album on Friday, May 26. Supplied by Universal Music.

