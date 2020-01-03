Menu
RUBBISH TOO: Danger to turtles and litter are the sad signs of human visitation at Inskip Point over the holidays.
We’re all mugs - some should admit it and learn something

Arthur Gorrie
3rd Jan 2020 12:00 AM
WHEELS left the ground, weightless passengers floated briefly and... BANG, the car landed awkwardly back on the beach.

We had just experienced the miracle of flight, courtesy of a my beach driving ignorance and a sandy undulation, technically known as a “whoop-dee-doo.”

“That was epically awesome, Grandad!” my grandson said from the back.

Sio I slowed down. If a young male thinks it’s exciting, it is probably really dangerous.

So it is with some hesitation that I have a go at the ignorance or malice of the beach drivers featured elsewhere on this site.

Cooloola Coastcare, in a social media post which it stressed was not aimed at all four-wheel drivers, pointed out the incredible damage done by people driving high up towards the dunes, on the soft sand where turtles nest, destroying the very environment everyone is there to enjoy - and killing off a species that will never come back.

So the message is simple. Nobody likes you and everyone thinks you’re a mug.

And they’re right, just like any witnesses would have been right about me any number of times.

With a bit of care and even a small amount of functioning grey matter, it should be obvious that if beach driving is to be allowed for years to come, people must learn to be less destructive about it.

And maybe we’ll still have some turtles in the world.

