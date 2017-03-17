We're a little bit Irish and we love it

WE ARE one but we are many. And from all the lands on earth we come.

Our multi-cultural history means days like today, St Patrick's Day, are plenty of fun in Australia. We like to embrace the difference, especially if there's green beer and a bit of malarkey involved.

Sure, not many of us were actually born in Ireland, but we've got plenty of Irish heritage, as Scott Kovacevic reveals in his take on St Patrick's day on P3 today.

While more than 16,500km separates Gympie and Ireland, up to 12% of our local population has Irish ancestry, especially at Rainbow Beach, Goomborian, Pie Creek and Moy Pocket.

Upper Glastonbury, Bells Creek, Gunalda and Cedar Pocket also apparently have significant Irish history.

Today is a celebration of Bishop Patrick, who died in 461 AD, and is regarded as the patron saint of Ireland.

Gympie's very own St Patrick's schools will be having a blast today, dressing up in green and participating in a whole range of wacky St Paddy's day antics.

The Mt Pleasant Hotel will be handing out prizes for the best dressed Irishman, and Mitch Ditmer will be serenading the crowd with traditional Irish folk songs.

The Australian Hotel will also be decked out in greenery.