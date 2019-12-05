Well renowned band to perform at Gympie region event

HERE TO PERFORM: The Wolfe Brothers will be playing at Rainbow Beach on Saturday afternoon. Supplied by Hot Off The Press.

PLENTY of events happening this weekend, including the annual Country at the Beach which will feature the likes of acclaimed country rock band The Wolfe Brothers, Travis Collins and many more artists. Plus don’t miss The Empire Hotel’s cancer fundraiser which will start at 11.30am at the Empire Hotel. Bookings are essential. Please phone 5481 2881 to make your booking now. A wheelbarrow full of prizes will be drawn on the day.

FRIDAY

The Gympie RSL

DON’T miss out on 181 DUO who will be providing live music and entertainment from 7.30-11.30pm at the Gympie RSL.

The Jockey Hotel

ENJOY the night at the Jockey watching rising Aussie boxing star Tim Tszyu continue his unbeaten run against Jeff Fenech-trained brawler Jack Brubaker tonight. The match will be televised for Queensland at 6pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

DANIEL Day will be performing live music from 7-11pm.

SATURDAY

The Gympie RSL

CHI Chi Trio will be performing from 7.30-11.30pm at the Gympie RSL.

Rainbow Beach Sports Club

THE annual Country at the Beach event is on again featuring The Wolfe Brothers, Travis Collins, The Viper Creek band, Baylou and Mickey Pye to name a few. The event is now sold out but is due to be a great afternoon celebrating everything country at the beach. It will go from midday onwards.

SUNDAY

The Empire Hotel

‘TIS the season to be jolly. The Empire Hotel is hosting an event raising money which will go to Cancer Council Queensland. The day will start at 11.30am featuring a two course meal (three courses available), monster raffle, special visit from Santa Claus and children will dress up as their favourite character. Bookings are essential. Please phone 5481 2882. A special menu has been done up for the day which is on The Empire’s facebook page. This will be a great event and one not to miss with every menu sold, $10 will go to Cancer Council Qld.

The Empire Hotel's John Cattanach with the wheelbarrow full of prizes which will be drawn this Sunday - proceeds will go to Cancer Council Queensland. The event will be held at The Empire Hotel on Sunday December 8 from 11.30am. Be sure to make a booking by phoning 5481 2882. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

The wheelbarrow full of prizes to be drawn on Sunday December 8 at the Empire Hotel. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

Mt Pleasant Hotel

ENJOY a beer this afternoon while listening to Cliff Top from 1pm.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

BILLY Guy is a solo entertainer who has been in the industry for more than 35 years.

He will be entertaining crowds from midday with a range of genres covering rock n roll, country and retro styles and he gives an audience classic covers and songs from the past and present that everybody knows the words to.