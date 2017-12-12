"WHAT'S that?" my partner asked, eyeing a few bits and bobs on the dining room table.

"That's for Canada for Christmas," I replied.

"Ah, yes," he said. "A gift for a son one year, presents for the whole country the next."

Ignoring him, I added a jar of special-edition Vegemite and a box of chocolate-coated macadamias to the stash being posted to our boy in Toronto.

"Which shipping line?" my partner queried blandly.

"What?" I asked distractedly as I slipped a wooden Christmas tree decoration - a cute little koala in a Santa hat being piggy-backed by a kangaroo - onto the pile.

"We'll need a cargo ship to get this lot over there."

"Don't be ridiculous," I said. "It'll fit in his Christmas pillowcase."

"Wassail the Santa sack!" my partner cried. "The Yuletide tardis. Deceptively disguised as a pillowcase on the outside, a vast Christmas wonderland on the inside."

He watched as a packet of Tim Tams was buried in the middle of the pile then stomped around the table muttering something about Australia Post making its entire $131 million annual profit out of a single parcel.

"Just send him the postage money," he pleaded as he spied me folding a pair of boxer shorts he guessed - correctly, as it turned out - were Toronto-bound. "It'll feed him for a year."

I remind him we already send money as the main present because one of us baulks at paying more for postage than what a main present would cost to buy.

"He has to have a little something to open on the day."

If I've said it once, I've said it every Christmas since my youngest son moved to Toronto eight years ago.

We have a ritual - I send him his old childhood Santa pillowcase jam-packed with little surprises, he empties it on Christmas morning and, next mail out of Canada, sends it home again.

Of course, occasionally he comes home for Christmas, which means Australia Post runs at a loss for the year but at least we get to eat.

Mmmm, which reminds me - where's that Christmas pudding I need to get into that sack?