Well-loved security guard fights for life after crash

GoFundMe: Friends are fundraising for Dan Podetti (pictured) who is in a critical condition after a serious motorbike crash on Saturday night. Contributed

A WOLVI father of five is fighting for his life in hospital after crashing his motorbike into a fallen tree on Rainbow Beach Rd on Saturday night.

Dan Potetti, 41, who crashed late Saturday night on his way home from work at the Rainbow Beach Sports Recreation and Memorial Club, sustained critical internal and head injuries and was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Today he remains in a critical, but stable condition, a RBWH spokeswoman said.

Close friend and Rainbow Beach Hotel venue manager Greg McDermott, who had worked alongside Mr Potetti in the past, said he was a very well-known member of the Rainbow Beach community who had worked as a security guard at various venues around the town.

"Everyone is 100% behind him and his family,” Mr McDermott said.

"We wish him a speedy and hopefully great recovery. Hopefully we get to see him soon.”

Bartender Elizabeth Giles, who had also worked alongside Mr Potetti in the past, said the hard-worker was always happy, cheery and easy to talk to.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to take some financial strain from Mr Potetti and his wife Di.

"Anyone who has had the privilege of meeting Dan knows how friendly, generous, caring and happy he is,” page administrator Ashlie Peacock wrote.

"Dan is adored by his five kids and wife Di.

"I know Dan and Di would never ask for help but they would also be the first to help someone in need.”

Donations have almost reached $1000, out of a $5000 goal.

To make a donation visit: www.gofundme.com/the-podetti-family