Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GoFundMe: Friends are fundraising for Dan Podetti (pictured) who is in a critical condition after a serious motorbike crash on Saturday night.
GoFundMe: Friends are fundraising for Dan Podetti (pictured) who is in a critical condition after a serious motorbike crash on Saturday night. Contributed
News

Well-loved security guard fights for life after crash

Frances Klein
by
25th Feb 2019 2:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOLVI father of five is fighting for his life in hospital after crashing his motorbike into a fallen tree on Rainbow Beach Rd on Saturday night.

Dan Potetti, 41, who crashed late Saturday night on his way home from work at the Rainbow Beach Sports Recreation and Memorial Club, sustained critical internal and head injuries and was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Today he remains in a critical, but stable condition, a RBWH spokeswoman said.

Close friend and Rainbow Beach Hotel venue manager Greg McDermott, who had worked alongside Mr Potetti in the past, said he was a very well-known member of the Rainbow Beach community who had worked as a security guard at various venues around the town.

"Everyone is 100% behind him and his family,” Mr McDermott said.

"We wish him a speedy and hopefully great recovery. Hopefully we get to see him soon.”

Bartender Elizabeth Giles, who had also worked alongside Mr Potetti in the past, said the hard-worker was always happy, cheery and easy to talk to.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to take some financial strain from Mr Potetti and his wife Di.

"Anyone who has had the privilege of meeting Dan knows how friendly, generous, caring and happy he is,” page administrator Ashlie Peacock wrote.

"Dan is adored by his five kids and wife Di.

"I know Dan and Di would never ask for help but they would also be the first to help someone in need.”

Donations have almost reached $1000, out of a $5000 goal.

To make a donation visit: www.gofundme.com/the-podetti-family

cooloola coast critical gofundme gympie crashes rainbow beach
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Latest nbn rollout to connect 12,300 Gympie region homes

    premium_icon Latest nbn rollout to connect 12,300 Gympie region homes

    News More than 12,300 properties in the Wide Bay Burnett will be connected to nbn next month.

    DIY birth kits revelation sparks push for midwife boost

    premium_icon DIY birth kits revelation sparks push for midwife boost

    News Rural women were being handed DIY birth kits by doctors

    Fruit and veggie prices skyrocket

    premium_icon Fruit and veggie prices skyrocket

    Smarter Shopping How extreme weather events are hitting family budgets

    WARNING: Surf's still up at Rainbow Beach

    premium_icon WARNING: Surf's still up at Rainbow Beach

    News Ex-TC Oma no threat but still delivers big swells to coast