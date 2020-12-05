‘Well-known’ local woman plucked from ocean by rescuers

ON SCENE: Surf Life Saving Queensland drone pilot Rowan Simpson was one of the people on scene at this morning's near drowning just north of Coolum main beach. Picture: Scott Sawyer

A well-known local woman was pulled from the water by onlookers just north of Coolum Beach this morning.

Volunteer lifesavers and paramedics were called to the scene after the woman, understood to be about 60, copped a significant head knock and began drifting in and out of consciousness.

The incident happened about 7.05am near the flagged area just north of Coolum Beach, but about half an hour before patrols began of that section near Beach Access 77.

It was understood the woman hit her head on a surfboard or sandbank and began losing consciousness, prompting a desperate rescue attempt.

She was brought ashore by members of the public and lifesavers from nearby Coolum Surf Life Saving Club, who rendered assistance until critical care paramedics arrived on scene.

Surf Life Saving Queensland drone pilot Rowan Simpson was one of the lifesavers called for by people on the scene.

He said paramedics had used a defibrillator on the woman when they arrived, as she began to suffer the effects of shock while losing consciousness.

NEAR MISS: The scene of Saturday morning's near drowning.

Mr Simpson praised the work of members of the public and said the woman appeared to be becoming "more stable" when she was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital about 8am.

He said jet ski operators had also come to her aide, and he said Ben Campbell and Bruce Dunne, two of the first lifesavers on scene, had played particularly crucial roles in the rescue.

"The volunteers did a really good job," Mr Simpson said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman had initially been reported as a teenager by members of the public.

He said she arrived at Sunshine Coast University Hospital about 8.20am and was transported "fully alert and conscious".

Surf Life Saving Queensland's Sunshine Coast regional manager Aaron Purchase recommended people swim with a friend as it could be critical in situations like Saturday morning's to have someone nearby if consciousness was lost in the water.