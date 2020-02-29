Well known Gympie name in council race

Shane Waldock owner of the Gympie West Service Station and General Store is running for Division 3 in the Gympie Regional Council elections.

THROWING his hat into the ring for Division 3 in the upcoming council elections is fourth generation Gympie businessman Shane Waldock.

As owner of the Gympie West Service Station and General Store, Mr Waldock says he is uniquely positioned to have his finger on the pulse on what the Gympie community is talking about.

“On the driveway, when you are pumping fuel, you get to hear what people are concerned about,” he said.

“People have said to me ‘you seem to have the answers to the questions we’re asking’.”

And promoting business interests is a common subject for discussion.

“Strength in industry is what sparked this town in the beginning and what keeps it running. This is one of the key things the council should be focused on,” he said.

Another of his platforms will be helping to make the council processes easier for the general public to understand.

“I’m all about honesty, integrity and transparency,” he said.

Mr Waldock was born and bred in Gympie and while he and his wife don’t have children of their own, they are frequently spotted at community functions with several of their nieces and nephews in tow.

The couple like to maintain a presence in Gympie community life and support local sporting clubs and associations.

