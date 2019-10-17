Menu
Karen Andrews described it as a "unique and innovative approach" to helping people with substance abuse.
Politics

Welfare drug test laws on way to Senate

by Rebecca Gredley
17th Oct 2019 11:12 AM

LEGISLATION underpinning the Morrison government's drug tests of Australians on welfare has passed the first hurdle of parliament, as the coalition hopes the third time will be lucky on its controversial proposal.

After passing the lower house on Thursday, the bill is on its way to the Senate, where the crossbench is expected to torpedo the plan.

A Senate committee heard mountains of evidence from frontline drug and alcohol abuse support workers warning against the proposal, but government minister Karen Andrews described it as a "unique and innovative approach" to helping people with substance abuse.

centrelink drug testing senate welfare welfare drug tests

