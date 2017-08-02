Welcome Planet of the Ape-ocalypse - showing in Gympie

APE WAR: A scene from War for the Planet of the Apes.

IT'S 15 years since the 'simian flu' has killed off most of humankind at the same time as boosting ape intelligence.

The apes, led by the chimpanzee Caesar (Andy Serkis, reprising his celebrated voice and motion-capture performance), are living in caves in a forest of northern California, where they come under attack from an army platoon.

The dirty tactics of Colonel McCullough (Woody Harrelson) soon provoke Caesar towards in-kind retribution, even though by nature he's the forgiving sort.

Embarking on a guerilla mission of his own (no jokes please), Caesar and his comrades pick up two new allies - an orphaned human girl (Amiah Miller) and Bad Ape (Steve Zahn), a chimp escaped from a zoo.

Like Caesar, Bad Ape has acquired the power of speech, which he deploys for some very welcome comic relief.

A war movie that's also a prison escape drama by way of the Biblical Exodus story, War For the Planet Of the Apes is rousing entertainment that makes you care deeply about its hairy characters and barely a jot for the bellicose human ones.

These Planet Of the Apes prequels are nothing if not morality fables about how people of different races treat each other, how, by waging war on those different to us by only a couple of chromosomes, we wage war on ourselves.

This one is also an unashamed homage to one of the greatest of all war films, Francis Ford Coppola's Apocalypse Now (1979).

Harrelson's bald colonel, with his cult-like following, is a carbon copy of Marlon Brando's mad Colonel Kurtz.

