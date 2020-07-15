Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Whats On

Welcome back: Movie World rolls out the red carpet

by Jeremy Pierce
15th Jul 2020 10:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

MOVIE World has become the latest Gold Coast theme park to reopen to the public, with a cavalcade of superheroes welcoming guests as they arrive for the day.

Sea World, Paradise Country and Currumbin Wildlfe Sanctuary resumed trading last month.

Movie World's gates opened at 9.30am on Wednesday for the first time since March.

Movie World CEO Clark Kirby with staff ready to reopen the Theme Park. Picture Glenn Hampson
Movie World CEO Clark Kirby with staff ready to reopen the Theme Park. Picture Glenn Hampson

While the Queensland school holidays have already finished, interstate visitors outside COVID-19 hot spots are still enjoying the sunshine on the Gold Coast, leading to a steady stream of guests at Movie World.

Just down the road, Wet'n'Wild also resumed operations on Wednesday.

Dreamworld and sister park WhiteWater World are yet to announce reopening dates but officials expect them to be running ahead of the September holidays.

Originally published as Welcome back: Movie World rolls out the red carpet

More Stories

gold coast movie world theme parks whats on

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BOOM: Gympie one of Queensland’s 5 regional hotspots

        premium_icon BOOM: Gympie one of Queensland’s 5 regional hotspots

        News The region made the list over places like the Sunshine Coast, Townsville, Cairns and Mackay

        ‘Beast’ budget left to grow fat at expense of residents

        premium_icon ‘Beast’ budget left to grow fat at expense of residents

        News OPINION: Councillor Bruce Devereaux says budget must be done right, not quickly

        31yo busted flushing meth down toilet during raid

        premium_icon 31yo busted flushing meth down toilet during raid

        News The Gympie region man was on parole at the time of a police search which uncovered...

        Absolutely gutting: Bay business liquidation a tough call

        premium_icon Absolutely gutting: Bay business liquidation a tough call

        News ‘We’re not in the red, there was no loss, there’s no debt owing’ says Gympie...