Weird world of coffee

SEEDS, NOT BEANS: Coffee beans are actually the seeds of berries from coffee trees, like this one.

WHEN you think about it, coffee, while one of - if not the most - popular drinks in the world, has some really weird facts surrounding it.

For instance, did you know coffee is made from fruit seeds?

The coffee beans are actually the seeds of the berries of a coffee tree.

Why are they called beans? Because they look like beans.

One of the most expensive varieties of coffee is called Kopi luwak and at $500US a kilo on average, it is not just the flavour that's rich.

This particular coffee is so expensive because it is exceedingly rare - it has passed through the digestive tract of a type of weasel called a civet.

The beans are harvested from the fecal matter of the weasel, cleaned (obviously) and then roasted.

Speaking of comings and goings, depending on the person, coffee can either be a diuretic or it can cause dehydration, leading to constipation.

About 29% of the population can have either problem as a direct result of coffee consumption, according to scientific research.