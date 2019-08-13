Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Amanda Seyfried. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Amanda Seyfried. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Celebrity

Weird reason star turned down superhero role

13th Aug 2019 12:14 PM

MANY Hollywood stars have expressed regret over turning down lucrative superhero roles in Marvel movies.

Joseph Gordon Levitt rejected playing Star Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, while Emily Blunt knocked back the role of Black Widow. They not only missed out on playing iconic characters but the colossal pay cheques that came with them.

But there's one star who doesn't regret turning down a shot at being involved in the smash-hit franchises.

A-lister Amanda Seyfried has revealed she rejected a "big" role in a superhero movie, and the reason why might surprise you.

"I turned down (a superhero movie) once and they haven't called back since. And it was a big one," she said in an interview with MTV.

"I don't regret it because I didn't want to be green for six months out of every year."

While she didn't reveal what role it was, fans have jumped to the obvious assumption it was bad girl assassin Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy, which eventually went to Zoe Saldana.

"They tell beautiful stories through superheroes, and my daughter's now really obsessed with superheroes now, and part of me wishes I'd done it, but the other part of me is like, 'I had a life to live', and I don't think I would've been happy," she added.

"It's so much more fulfilling to be in a scene with another human, doing human things, talking about real life."

Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) in Guardians of the Galaxy.
Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) in Guardians of the Galaxy.

Saldana, whose net worth sits at $US20 million ($A29.6 million) in comparison with Seyfried's $US10 million ($A14.8 million), has since co-starred in four films in the Marvel Universe, including the world's highest grossing film Avengers: Endgame, and is lined up to play Gamora for a fifth time in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2021.

She didn't have an issue with the green make-up. In fact, she insisted on it instead of it being created through the use of CGI.

 

Top Stories

    New water trading platform a win for Wide Bay Burnett

    premium_icon New water trading platform a win for Wide Bay Burnett

    News Trading water in Wide Bay-Burnett will be easier and more transparent thanks to a new online portal, says Sunwater

    • 13th Aug 2019 11:51 AM
    Big win for Gympie school in national story dance challenge

    premium_icon Big win for Gympie school in national story dance challenge

    News 280 schools and 20,000 students across the country will compete

    Gympie wakes to 1.3C cold sting that 'felt like' -0.5C

    premium_icon Gympie wakes to 1.3C cold sting that 'felt like' -0.5C

    News Westerly winds to ease but below average temps still on cards

    Why part of Mary St will be only one-way for 6 months

    premium_icon Why part of Mary St will be only one-way for 6 months

    News Find out why there will be traffic diversions in Gympie's CBD