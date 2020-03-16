Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Weekend wrap: snake bite, footy injuries and motorbike crash

Frances Klein
16th Mar 2020 7:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE paramedics were called to the following emergencies over the weekend:

Teen snake bite

A TEENAGE boy who was bitten on the foot by a snake at Woolooga yesterday was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

The snake was first reported as a red belly black snake, but this could not be confirmed, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

Motorbike crash

A MAN in his 40s was hospitalised after crashing his motorbike at the Glen Echo Motorcross Park yesterday just after midday.

He suffered shoulder and knee injuries and was in a stable condition, according to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman.

LONG LIST: 56 people facing Gympie court today

Footy injury

A WOMAN in her 20s was taken to Gympie hospital after an injury on the football field about 2pm on Saturday.

She suffered a hip injury, possibly during a tackle at the Gympie Cats AFL field on the Bruce Highway, and was in a stable condition, a Queensland Service spokesman said.

Shoulder injury

A MAN in his 20s who was injured during a football match at Jack Stokes Oval on Saturday afternoon was taken to Gympie Hospital in stable condition just after 5pm.

He was believed to have a shoulder injury, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

emergency gympie ambulance gympie crashes motorbike paramedics snakes
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      7th Heaven star dead at 21

      7th Heaven star dead at 21
      • 16th Mar 2020 8:54 AM

      Top Stories

        Q&A: Gympie candidates grilled on region’s biggest issues

        premium_icon Q&A: Gympie candidates grilled on region’s biggest issues

        News Gympie council election 2020: 30 candidates reveal what needs to be fixed in their divisions

        Queensland coronavirus cases jump to 61

        premium_icon Queensland coronavirus cases jump to 61

        Health The state has had its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases

        Sunshine Coast woman, 77, dies from coronavirus

        premium_icon Sunshine Coast woman, 77, dies from coronavirus

        News Death comes as Queensland records biggest jump in cases so far

        PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        premium_icon PM’s plea as nation prepares for lockdown

        Health ‘Be good to each other’: PM’s message as new restrictions enforced