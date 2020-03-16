Weekend wrap: snake bite, footy injuries and motorbike crash
GYMPIE paramedics were called to the following emergencies over the weekend:
Teen snake bite
A TEENAGE boy who was bitten on the foot by a snake at Woolooga yesterday was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.
The snake was first reported as a red belly black snake, but this could not be confirmed, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.
Motorbike crash
A MAN in his 40s was hospitalised after crashing his motorbike at the Glen Echo Motorcross Park yesterday just after midday.
He suffered shoulder and knee injuries and was in a stable condition, according to a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman.
Footy injury
A WOMAN in her 20s was taken to Gympie hospital after an injury on the football field about 2pm on Saturday.
She suffered a hip injury, possibly during a tackle at the Gympie Cats AFL field on the Bruce Highway, and was in a stable condition, a Queensland Service spokesman said.
Shoulder injury
A MAN in his 20s who was injured during a football match at Jack Stokes Oval on Saturday afternoon was taken to Gympie Hospital in stable condition just after 5pm.
He was believed to have a shoulder injury, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.