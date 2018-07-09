WEEKEND WRAP: 5 things that happened in Gympie

CLOSE CALL: A car, driven by a man in his 70s, ploughed into the office of the Kingfisher Caravan Park at around 3.30am Sunday July 8, 2018.

CLOSE CALL: A car, driven by a man in his 70s, ploughed into the office of the Kingfisher Caravan Park at around 3.30am Sunday July 8, 2018. contributed

MISS the weekend news?

Well, here are five things which will help you get caught up from around the region.

1. Close call as car smashes into Cooloola office

The damaged Kingfisher Caravan park office. contributed

RESIDENTS of Tin Can Bay's Kingfisher Caravan Park were ripped from their sleep on Sunday morning when a car smashed through the front of the holiday retreat's office.

A man, believed to be in his 70s, was the only one in the car when it crashed at about 3.30am.

Park owner and Manager Debra Hall said the damage to the office was "pretty significant”.

2. Girl impaled by handlebars

A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital after she was impaled on her bicycle handlebars. CONTRIBUTED

A YOUNG girl was airlifted to hospital after she was impaled by bicycle handlebars at a Tandur property on Saturday just after 2.40pm.

The 12-year-old girl was impaled through her upper leg by a brake lever, a QAS spokesman said.

She was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

3. Busy Sunday for Gympie emergency services

Emergency services were kept busy with two minor incidents in the region. Trevor Veale

PARAMDEICS were kept busy in the region yesterday, called out to two incidents including a dingo bite and an accident at a family outing.

Emergency crews were called to Fraser Island's Lake McKenzie in the morning when a 25-year-old woman was bitten on the arm by a dingo.

Then at 3.30pm, ambulances were called to at the Standown Caravan Park at Kia Ora when a two-year-old boy bumped his head on a barbecue plate.

Neither patient required transport to hospital.

4. Have you cuddled a camel lately?

William Hose at Cuppas and Cuddles at Camelot Dairies. DONNA JONES

THE way some people talk, you'd think camels were smelly, flea-infested, spitting creatures that will eat anything they can get their inordinately large teeth onto.

Nothing could be further from the truth - well, except for that last part as Gympie Times journalist Donna Jones discovered when she took a trip to Camelot Dairies to get up close with the creatures.

"They love cats-claw,” Melanie Fitzgibbon of Camelot Dairies, just outside of Gympie, reliably informed the small crowd that had gathered for Cuppas and Cuddles - a morning tea where the public can get up close and personal with these amazing quadrupeds.

5. Farmers defended, churches called out by community

John and Jenny Cameron. Renee Albrecht

ALONG with the breaking news, residents across the region continued to debate some of the more controversial issues engulfing the region.

Farmers John and Jenny Cameron decried some of the attacks being levelled at the agricultural industry recently, while Gympie resident Frank Lightfoot called for the compulsive reporting of child abuse by priests to be brought in.