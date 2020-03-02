Weekend wrap: 5 Gympie region emergencies

Burnt at Double Island

A MAN in his early 20s has been left with burns and a serious eye injury after an incident at Double Island Point on Saturday night.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the Noosa North Shore Ferry at 8.46pm to treat a young man who had been driven back injured after an incident during a camping trip.

A spokesman said the man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a relatively stable condition.

Highway post crash

TWO people were injured when their car hit a post on the Bruce Highway at Gunalda on Saturday afternoon, just after 1pm.

A man had minor injuries and a woman in her 60s had soft tissue injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said.

Both were taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Toddler injured

A FEMALE toddler and man were injured in a two-car crash on Davey Road at Southside on Saturday morning about 10am.

The toddler had minor injuries and the man in his 20s was suffered back pain, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman reported.

Both people, who were reportedly travelling in the same car, were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Rider injures face

A MOTORBIKE rider in his late 40s was injured in a crash with a car near Bunnings on Hall Rd at Glanmire on Saturday morning.

He suffered facial injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said, and was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition just after 10.30am.

Forest fire

FIREYS rushed to a fire at a property that was possibly a business in Tuan Forest to the north west of Tin Can Bay overnight.

Two fire crews arrived at the property on Tuan Forest Rd near Maryborough Cooloola Rd at 2.20am, where they were forced to cool down a boiler before putting out a fire, a Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said.

The extent of the fire was unknown, the spokeswoman said, but crews were required to dampen down the area until 4.45am before leaving the scene in the hands of management at 5.30am.

Paramedics were on standby but nobody required assessment or treatment.