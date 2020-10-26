Menu
WEEKEND WRAP: 5 crashes in Gympie region

Frances Klein
26th Oct 2020 9:30 AM
EMERGENCY services were busy in the region across the weekend with a number of crashes unfolding:

Teens hurt in rollover

PARAMEDICS responded to a single-vehicle rollover on McIntosh Creek Road at Jones Hill just after 4am on Sunday morning.

A male and female teenager were taken to Gympie Hospital both in a stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Woman hit by truck dies

A WOMAN died after being hit by a truck on the Bruce Highway near Gympie last night.

Police believe the woman got out of her car on the southbound side of the Bruce Highway near Mary Valley Link Road just before 7pm.

FULL STORY HERE

Saturday night CBD crash

ONE person was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night just after 6pm.

The crash happened near Monkland and Nash Streets in Gympie, QAS reported.

Cooloola Coast crash

A FEMALE was taken to Gympie Hospital following a crash on Rainbow Beach Rd near Rainbow Beach early this morning at about 5.20am.

The patient had minor injuries and was in stable condition at the time of transportation, a QAS spokeswoman said.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

Mary Valley rollover

ONE PERSON sustained a head injury after a car rolled on the Mary Valley Rd near Juster Rd at Kandanga on Sunday morning.

The person was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with spinal precaution measures used during transportation.

The person was in a astable condition following the 6.30am crash, a QAS spokeswoman said.

Three car collision in Gympie

THREE vehicles were involved in a crash in Channon St on Saturday morning at about 10am.

Paramedics attended but no people required transport to hospital, a QAS spokeswoman said.

bruce highway gympie cooloola coast emergency gympie ambulance gympie crashes gympie fatal crash gympie hospital jones hill mary valley link road mary valley road monkland st rainbow beach road truck
