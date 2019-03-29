Weekend weather: More of the good stuff to come

HEADS UP: Saturday is looking wet around Gympie - great news for producers and those wanting to fill their tanks and wet their grass.

WEEKEND outdoor activities might need to be put on the back burner tomorrow with a steady wet day headed our way again.

Gympie is predicted to receive at least 10mm in widespread rain, but areas in the region could collect as much as 50mm in their gauges, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Residents will have a new upper trough to thank for the band of showers and thunderstorms driven our way that is due to keep pushing east into Saturday evening.

It will add to the rain figures that have accumulated the past two days across the region with Gympie recording 31mm since 9am on Wednesday, Dagun 46mm, Cedar Pcoket Dam 30mm, Goomboorian 27.6mm and Imbil 22.4mm.

Gympie's seven day forecast courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

If the maximum rain forecast falls tomorrow it could be enough to take the month's rain total close to Gympie's March average of 144.6mm.

A chance of severe thunderstorms is on the cards, BoM forecaster Harry Clark said, which could strike any time from mid-morning into the afternoon.

"On Sunday it should be pushing all off shore - by midday it will be quite clear and sunny across most places,” Mr Clark said.

A notable dry, cool change will follow, Mr Clark said, with minimum temperatures dropping to 16/17C compared to 19-22C of the past week.

"It will be a fairly marked change and will start to resemble autumn weather,” he said.

Humidity this morning is at an all time high for the week ahead of more rain- with a dew point measurement of 22C. By Sunday it will drop to 9/10C, Mr Clark said.

"Anything over 20C feels pretty uncomfortable,” Mr Clark said.

The minimum temperature will continue around the same temperature for the rest of next week, Mr Clark said, which is lower than March's average of 18C but warmer than April's minimum average of 14.7C.

The maximum will be about 29C all week, but with the humidity cleared it will not feel so stifling, the forecaster said.