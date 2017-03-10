Weekend Weather: Early morning fog blankets Gympie

IT'S a beautiful cool morning in Gympie, such a shame we couldn't see a lot of it.

Early risers making their way into the centre of town would have found Albert Park almost completely hidden, with visibility particularly bad for drivers heading through Nelson Reserve and Memorial Pool.

Thick fog, across from Albert Park, this morning. Jacob Carson

The early-afternoon rain seen through Gympie yesterday coupled with noticeably cooler mornings is likely the cause of the fog.

Albert Park, completely hidden this morning. Jacob Carson

The cool conditions aren't expected to last however, with an expected top of 34 degrees in the region today, with the Bureau of Meteorology going so far as to designate a high fire danger today.

The warm conditions are expected to be seen tomorrow as well, however, again reaching 34 but winds in the afternoon will hopefully take the heat out of the afternoon.

Gympie seven-day forecast for the region. Contributed

There'll be a greater chance for showers on Sunday as well, something Gympie needs desperately with the region still reeling from hot, dry summer.

