34°
News

Weekend Weather: Early morning fog blankets Gympie

Jacob Carson
| 10th Mar 2017 6:25 AM
Thick fog blanketing Gympie
Thick fog blanketing Gympie Jacob Carson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S a beautiful cool morning in Gympie, such a shame we couldn't see a lot of it. 

Early risers making their way into the centre of town would have found Albert Park almost completely hidden, with visibility particularly bad for drivers heading through Nelson Reserve and Memorial Pool. 

Thick fog, across from Albert Park, this morning.
Thick fog, across from Albert Park, this morning. Jacob Carson

The early-afternoon rain seen through Gympie yesterday coupled with noticeably cooler mornings is likely the cause of the fog.

Albert Park, completely hidden this morning.
Albert Park, completely hidden this morning. Jacob Carson

The cool conditions aren't expected to last however, with an expected top of 34 degrees in the region today, with the Bureau of Meteorology going so far as to designate a high fire danger today. 

The warm conditions are expected to be seen tomorrow as well, however, again reaching 34 but winds in the afternoon will hopefully take the heat out of the afternoon. 

Gympie seven-day forecast for the region.
Gympie seven-day forecast for the region. Contributed

There'll be a greater chance for showers on Sunday as well, something Gympie needs desperately with the region still reeling from hot, dry summer. 

Did you catch any great fog photos this morning? We'd love to see them! Send The Gympie Times a message on Facebook.

Gympie Times

Topics:  albert park early morning fog fog weather

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Coast residents, businesses 'stunned' on Noosa change

Coast residents, businesses 'stunned' on Noosa change

Coast people "stunned, concerned" at boundary change

Aboriginal flag in Gympie courtroom protest

Gympie Aboriginal land rights advocate Wit-boooka, charged under his registered name Gary Tomlinson.

Aboriginal flag in Gympie courtroom protest

Witness: They asked me to 'babysit' esky murder victim

Gold Coast murder victim Shaun Barker.

Witness says he was asked to 'babysit' victim before his death

Fire danger continues as rain brings 'false sense of security'

DAMS DROPPING: Ray Cowell

Fire danger continues as rain brings false sense of security

Local Partners

One Nation's plan to change election day forever

EXCLUSIVE: The days of being harassed by overzealous polling booth party volunteers could end if One Nation sweeps to power at the next State Election.

What's on in Gympie for International Women's Day

Protestors at the International Women's Day Rally in Melbourne, March 8, 1975

Several events will commemorate IWD around the Gympie region

Widgee Markets hoppin' and a-boppin' with fun

TAKING ACTION: Distributing leaflets and flyers at the Widgee Markets last weekend were Widgee Koala Action Group members David Rowlands, Gloria Robertson, Judy Houben and Kath ODonnell.

Retro singers entertain at Widgee Markets

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary March 10-14

Parkinson's support group guest speakers invaluable

SUPPORT: Gympie Parkinson's Disease Support Group co-ordinator Jodi Coyne (right) and Nambour group co-ordinator Beverly Johnson watch the Tai Chi for Arthritis display at the Gympie group's recent meeting.

Parkinson's Support Group speakers invaluable

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

As Casey Affleck accepted his Oscar for best actor, Brie Larson, who presented Affleck with his statue, did not clap once

MAFS cast "worried about Andrew" as he goes into hiding

Andrew taunts Cheryl at the group dinner party on Married At First Sight.

It comes after Jones told Cheryl was “full of s ...”

Fate of the Furious trailer is awesome

The Fate of the Furious promises lots of explosions.

The Fate of the Furious promises to be one explosive family reunion.

Singer's Blunt confession over Sheeran sword story

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's Blunt confession about Sheeran sword story

Fans heat up over ice stunt

Emilia Clarke appears in a scene from Game of Thrones.

How did ice get GoT fans so hot under the collar?

Game of Thrones: Winter and war is coming to Westeros

Kit Harington and Sophie Turner in a scene from season six episode nine of Game of Thrones.

THERE are 128 days to prepare.

Steve Price's advice to John Laws: 'Disappear'

Evicted I’m A Celeb campmate Steve Price has hit back at rival John Laws, telling him to “disappear.”

“He’s got a great voice but he’s got Brillo [steel wool] for hair."

MOTIVATED SELLER - COMMITTED ELSEWHERE!!

1 Glynn Place, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

The owner is committed elsewhere and has 30 days to sell his home and move on. Approx 2 years old, with builders warranty still in place. The home is a low set...

CAN YOU BELIEVE - NEWLY BUILT

69 Marco Polo Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $350,000

Can you believe it, a newly built home, at this price? This amazing Exclusively listed brick home is waiting for you to stamp it with your personality. Large...

Get your Roller Skates on !! Neat 3 Bed Home

7 Sole Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Exclusively Listed- Excellent opportunity for a savvy investor or your holiday home in Tin Can Bay. Neat, clean and tidy and close to amenities will make this home...

Great Beachside Home

24 Callistemon Cresent, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 2 $440,000

Modern and stylish, 4 bedroom home with tiled floors cool breezes and short walk to the waters edge and foreshore. Positioned in Banksia Park Estate with...

Big Family Home With Views

20 Tingira Close, Rainbow Beach 4581

House 3 2 3 $575,000

Elevated location with ocean and Sandy Straits views, this two storey home has huge, wrap around decks on a three sides giving you great views. The home features...

room 2 grow the family!

86 Cartwright Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $329,000!

Is the family growing? Do you need S P A C E ? Act quickly to secure this modern 4 bedroom brick home located in the popular and convenient Glen Eden Estate in...

LOOK NO FURTHER, THIS HOME WILL WOW YOU!

12 Ridgeview Drive, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

This stylish home is sure to impress from the moment you enter through the main door, and if you're looking for space for you and your busy family then this is the...

MAGICAL MOOLOO BLOCK

43 Mooloo Rd, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land Situated approx. 10 minutes' easy drive from Southside schools, shopping centre and ... $177,000

Situated approx. 10 minutes' easy drive from Southside schools, shopping centre and Gympie CBD surrounded by beautiful rural countryside this wonderful block is...

WALK-IN WALK-OUT!!

38 Arborfive Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 8 $249,000

Self sustainable lifestyle with solar system, dam and 2 bores. * Low set Qlder style home with wide verandahs front, back and side * Unlimited water creates a...

GREAT LOCATION!

9 Daisy Court, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $289,000

Modern low-set brick home on 770m2. Three (3) bedroom, built-ins, with 2 way bathroom Open plan living, good sized pantry, high ceilings, ceiling fans throughout...

VIDEO: company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

High cattle prices and low interest rates lift rural real estate

Rural property values in parts of the Gympie region have risen on the back of good cattle prices and low interest rates.

Rural properties have shown minor increases in values

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!