WEEKEND SCORCHER: Gympie braces for summer heat

Scorching temperatures are poised to strike the Gympie region over the weekend, with possible storms also a chance to roll in on Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts the Gold City to feel the summer pinch with a maximum temp of 36C today, and even more so on Sunday when the high reaches a whopping 38C.

Monday could also be a belter with the predicted max expected to remain at 38C, but a thunderstorm could develop in the afternoon and evening.

The chance of rain jumps from 5 per cent on the weekend to 20 per cent on Monday and again to 40 per cent on Tuesday, when the expected max temp dips to 33C.

Max temps could drop below 30C from Wednesday to Friday, with the bureau expecting a peak of 28C through that stretch at this stage.

Yesterday saw a stifling peak of 37.1C, less than half a degree off from the hottest day of the year so far, 37.5C on January 21 according to Weatherzone.

Here’s a look at the forecast, according to the BoM:

SATURDAY – Min 19C, Max 36C. Sunny. Light winds becoming north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the evening.

SUNDAY – Min 20C, Max 38C. Hot and mostly sunny. Light winds becoming north-westerly 20 to 25 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the late afternoon.

MONDAY – Min 21C, Max 28C. Hot. Mostly sunny morning. Slight (20%) chance of a shower in the afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Light winds becoming northerly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon then becoming light during the evening.

TUESDAY – Min 22C, Max 33C. Partly cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds.