WEEKEND RECAP: Stingers strike, stolen ute and truck chase

IRUKANDJI: Urgent airborne hospital transport was required after more bad news of Irukandji stings at Fraser Island.

DID you miss the news at the weekend? Don't stress because we've got a recap of all the highlights that occurred in the Gympie region.

1. 'Stolen' truck wipes out power after chase

A SUSPECTED stolen truck has thrown much of Caboolture into darkness on Sunday night, after it crashed into a power pole after a police chase along the Bruce Hwy.

The DYNA truck was brought off the Bruce Hwy using stingers near Caboolture, where it smashed into a power pole, cutting power to more than 1700 homes.

Four people, including a teenage girl, are assisting police with their inquiries.

On Sunday afternoon, the DYNA truck was spotted driving erratically through Gympie on the Bruce Hwy and followed by police, kicking off a long chase down one of the state's busiest roads.

2. AIRLIFT: Women hit by falling boulder west of Gympie

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter aeromedical team flew to the aid of a woman, hit by a falling boulder, in the Gympie region over the weekend.

WOMAN INJURED BY BOULDER AT Booubyjan Contributed

A spokeswoman for the rescue service said the woman and her sister were climbing a steep hill on a private property, when the accident happened.

The sister, who was further ahead up the slope, dislodged a boulder that was estimated to weigh approximately 100kg.

3. Tricky rescue as stingers strike again on Fraser

TWO people were seriously stung by Irukandji jellyfish late Saturday, n the waters of Fraser Island's western side, an RACQ Lifeflight spokeswoman said.

The incidents added to a bad week for severe stings on bathers, all of them in much the same area, she said.

She said the organisation's Bundaberg-based aeromedical team performed a challenging beach mission to airlift the patients.

They had been swimming with a family group around 5pm, near where their boat was moored, just south of the mouth of Wathumba Creek on the western side of the island, when they were both stung by the venomous marine creatures, she said.

4. GALLERY: 27 photos from inaugural Imbil bull bronc barrels

More than 500 people descended on the Mary Valley Show Grounds for the inaugural Imbil bull bronc barrels.

Plenty of action at the inaugural Imbil Bull Bronc Barrels. Bec Singh

Event organisers are confident this will be an annual fixture in the Mary Valley.

Mary Valley College P&C president Ray Bailey said he was surprised with the number of people.

"Hopefully we can make this an annual event. We did the event to raise money for the college," he said.

5. Stolen ute involved in crash at Kybong, 2 people in hospital

Two people are assisting police with their enquiries following a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the Gympie region overnight.

Just before midnight a Toyota Hilux, which had been reported stolen from Narangba on January 3, was sighted driving through Woorim.

The same vehicle was later seen travelling north on the Bruce Highway, near Forest Glen.

