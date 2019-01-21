WEEKEND RECAP: News you may have missed in Gympie region

RECAP: A man in his 60's was treated after a snake bite incident on Sunday afternoon.

RECAP: A man in his 60's was treated after a snake bite incident on Sunday afternoon. Matthew Deans

DID you miss the news at the weekend? Don't stress because we've got a recap of all the highlights that occurred in the Gympie region.

1. Dingo attack terror: 'They just kept coming'

A pack of four dingoes "wanted blood” as they mauled six-year-old Michael Schipanski and tried to drag him off, in the latest horror wild dog attack on Fraser Island.

DINGO ATTACK: A young boy was attacked by a pack of dingoes on Fraser Island at the weekend. Kingfisher Bay Resort

The boy's father Mark Schipanski exclusively told The Courier-Mail how it took "just ten seconds" for the attack to unfold at the World Heritage-listed tourist destination.

His brave son told him, "I did what you told me, Dad. I stopped, but they just kept coming for me".

The family-of-four had been for a swim and were heading up the coastal sand dune off the beach to their Wongai campsite on Saturday about 5.30pm.

2. Two teens taken to hospital after Tiaro crash

TWO teens are in a stable condition after a single vehicle crash in Tiaro last night.

The car crashed into a tree just after 10:35pm on Van Doorn Rd, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

3. Young boy treated for jellyfish sting at Rainbow Beach

A young boy has been treated for a jellyfish sting by surf life savers at Rainbow Beach.

JELLYFISH STING: A young boy was treated for a jellyfish sting by Surf Life Savers at Rainbow Beach. Surf Life Saving Qld

It's believed the 9-year-old boy was stung just after 10:30am.

Life savers were notified with first aid provided.

4. Patient bitten by snake at Scotchy Pocket

EMERGENCY services were at the scene of a snake bite incident at Scotchy Pocket on Sunday afternoon.

A man in his 60's was bitten by an unknown snake around 3:46pm.

He was treated at the scene and later transported to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

5. Major restaurant chain wants to open in Gympie

POPULAR restaurant chain Hog's Breath Cafe wants to get a foot in the Gympie region's door with a new franchise licence on offer at the Southside.

Southside shopping centre advertisement for Hog's Breath Cafe. Scott Kovacevic

Priced between $450,000-$650,000 the chain is offering the chance to swing open the doors on a new business with the help of a "well-established brand, distinct culture and a unique business philosophy".

"This is a unique opportunity for someone looking to be their own boss with an established and successful restaurant group in Gympie, Queensland," the company's advertisement says.

