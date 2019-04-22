WEEKEND RECAP: 5 things you missed over Easter

EASTER HOLIDAYS: Matilda, Peter and George Yong at the Imbil Easter Carnival on Saturday night.

EASTER HOLIDAYS: Matilda, Peter and George Yong at the Imbil Easter Carnival on Saturday night. Troy Jegers

DID you miss reading the news over the Easter weekend? If so, here's five things you may have missed.

1. The Easter week-end claimed two vehicles on the sand dunes, one on Saturday and another yesterday.

A DRIVER of a Toyota Prado has come to grief on Teewah Beach on Saturday while driving in soft sand.

I got bogged at Inskip Point Facebook page posted photos of a car roll over along the beach at Teewah over the Easter break. I got bogged at Inskip Point

His four-wheel-drive vehicle rolled while negotiating the beach at North Shore.

2. DES to search in Mary River after two Gympie croc sightings

CROCWATCH has revealed government wildlife officers will assess the Mary River at Gympie in the wake of the latest two reported crocodile sightings in February.

Three sightings in the same month: could a crocodile be lurking around the Gympie region? Contributed

The update comes after the Fraser Coast region had its first reported croc sighting for the year at Big Tuan Creek on Tuesday, and the Gympie region opened its 2019 account with a sighting at Snapper Creek in Tin Can Bay on January 5.

3. Ranger numbers to increase on Fraser after dingo attack

THE number of rangers on Fraser Island will increase by 50 per cent in response to a horror dingo attack early on Good Friday.

A young, mature female dingo on 75 Mile Beach, Fraser Island. Rowan Schindler

Tourists will also receive more face-to-face education about dingo safety after a 14-month-old boy was dragged from the camper trailer he was sleeping in with his parents.

4. Boarded-up storefronts sound death knell for regional CBDs

REGIONAL Queensland's "main street'' is dying as the sight of boarded-up shops replaces the bustle of once thriving centres of commerce.

Gympie, two hours north of Brisbane, is one of the worst-hit regions, with its commercial precinct hosting 62 vacant properties.

5. PHOTOS: Holidayers out and about for Gympie Easter fun

INTERMITTENT rainfall didn't stop Gympie region holidayers from enjoying their Easter long weekend on Saturday.

Amoy Williams, Brayth Williams, Darell Williams, Hayley Kidd, Cooper Kidd and Braxton Kidd Troy Jegers

The Mary Valley Rattler's Platform No. 1 Cafe was a popular morning coffee spot at the Old Gympie Station, while a huge crowd packed the town centre for the Imbil Easter Carnival.

