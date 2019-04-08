WEEKEND RECAP: 3 people in hospital after 2 Gympie crashes

GYMPIE RECAP: 3 patients were taken to Gympie hospital after 2 crashes at the weekend.

Bev Lacey

1. Single vehicle crash at The Dawn (Sunday)

PARAMEDICS attended a single motorbike crash on Stacy Lane at 10.52am yesterday morning.

A patient was stabilised with a minor head injury and was transported to the Gympie Hospital.

The man is in a stable condition.

2. Two vehicle crash at Canina, Gympie region

PARAMEDICS attended a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Window and Tin Can Bay Road on Friday afternoon.

Two patients with back pain were transported to the Gympie Hospital.

Both patients were in a stable condition.

3. GALLERY: 38 glamorous photos from the race day

THE Gympie Turf Club had a great turn out for the Rob Morrison Cabinet Making 100 Club Cup at the weekend. Here's a look at 38 of our best photos from the event so far. Photo Gallery here:

Race day socials - from left Bernadette Nolan, Paddy Harten and Rhianna Nolan. Troy Jegers

4. ELECTION: The tragic background to Labor's Wide Bay campaign

PERSONAL tragedy will be part of what motivates Wide Bay Labor candidate Jason Scanes during his federal election campaign to unseat sitting LNP member Llew O'Brien.

BACKING: Labor's Wide Bay candidate Jason Scanes had all the support he could have hoped from his family, including (from left) his wife Jackie and children Kingston, Arabella and Harlan. Arthur Gorrie

The suicide death of his nephew Christopher, only last week, sadly underlined his speech about the need for Australians to care more about each other and to act on that politically.

And his election campaign launch, at Gympie RSL Club, was held on what would have been the birthday of his sister, killed in a car crash. FULL STORY HERE:

5. New Pomona national park for 25 endangered species

THE Queensland Government has moved to increase biodiversity protection over more than 357ha of near Pomona state forest.

And that is just the beginning of a longer range plan to convert the whole of the existing Yurol and Ringtail state forests to national park, Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch told state parliament.

FULL STORY: