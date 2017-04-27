23°
News

Weekend of music and fun at Widgee

Lynlie Cross, WIDGEE CORRESPONDENT | 27th Apr 2017 5:30 PM
AWARD WINNER: Winner of the Fabian Webb Encouragement Award, Keith Gall with his trophy.
AWARD WINNER: Winner of the Fabian Webb Encouragement Award, Keith Gall with his trophy.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE than 200 people enjoyed the music and magic at the 2017 Widgee Country Music Festival.

The audience enjoyed a fantastic variety of acts the entire weekend.

Winner of the Webb Brothers Senior section was Alison Jensen of The Palms while Bianca Murphy of Widgee won the junior section with Gympie's Keith Gall taking home the Fabian Webb Encouragement Award.

The event was a tremendous success with fans travelling from near and far to attend.

The Bushman's Kitchen worked not stop with catering staff seriously run off their feet to keep the food chain moving, but luckily the "pub" didn't run out of beer.

Organisers send a big thank-you to all the sponsors and to each and every volunteer who gave time and helped out in any small way.

The committee is now taking a well-earned break with the club now in recess until their annual general meeting later this year.

Inquiries Ronnie J 5484 0335.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Craft group

WIDGEE Craft Group members are still busy, busy, busy with just four weeks until their big event - the annual Australia's Biggest Morning Tea on Wednesday, May 24.

Currently working on their super surprises, they're keeping it all cloak and dagger and hush hush at moment.

So ladies and gents, get your best outfits out of mothballs and brighten up your chapeaus ready for the judges.

There are great prizes to be had for the best dressed man and woman plus something very special for the best sun hat.

It's Hats On to Fight Skin Cancer to raise funds to help fight cancer.

Those wonderful prizes in the major and multi draw raffles have to be won by some lucky person and that could be you.

There are lucky door and lucky spot prizes too.

Just $10 will buy you the most delicious and delectable morning tea in town but bookings are essential so, for the region's best and brightest cancer morning tea phone Margaret 5484 0420 or email widgeecraftgroup@southernphone.com.au to confirm your seats.

All proceeds to Cancer Council Qld.

Indoor bowls

WIDGEE Indoor Bowls Club members were eagerly back on the Widgee greens following the Easter break.

After three full ends, top scorer was Eric with 50 points, followed closely by Christine with 48. Hot on their heels was Di with 47 while Gloria was fourth with 44.

The group meets most Mondays from 9am in the Memorial Hall. Cost is negligible and the club welcomes both experienced and novice players.

Just a quick reminder there will be no bowls on Monday due to the public holiday and several members being away.

Next bowling day is Monday 8. Inquiries Gloria Portas 5484 9135.

Bushman's Bar & Kitchen

MEMBERS of the local fire brigade will swap their fire hats for aprons tonight, cooking up beer battered barra and t-bone steaks in the Bushman's Kitchen. Both dishes served with chips and salad. And over on the dessert trolley, check out the chocolate pudding for dessert. Great family dining out at Widgee with plenty of off street parking and room for the young ones to play. Inquiries to the Hall on 5484 0282.

Meals are served from 6.30-7.45pm while the bar opens from around 3pm today and 4pm on Saturdays.

Widgee Markets

THE next Widgee Markets will be on Saturday, May 6 and organisers are looking for more stall holders and interested marketeers to come along and join the fun.

Sites are tremendous value as just $5 each and there's always plenty of off street parking.

Come and relax with a cuppa from the Widgee Store and grab some bargains from the wonderful stalls offering everything from plants and books to the kitchen sink.

Inquiries Jim Clune 5486 1180.

All proceeds to Widgee Pony Club.

Koala Action Group

ANYONE interested in helping preserve our local koala population is welcome to come along to the Widgee Koala Action Group's next meeting being held this morning at the Community Complex in Power Road from 9.30am.

Organiser Kath O'Donnell hopes to welcome Cr Hilary Smerdon to the assembly as well as Natalie Dowling with Maya, the Scat Dog, who helps to locate and record koala movement throughout the area.

If you're unable to attend but would like more information on helping our koalas phone Kath 5484 0089.

Gympie Times

Topics:  entertainment music widgee widgee country music festival

Gympie student hit by car while reportedly playing chicken

Gympie student hit by car while reportedly playing chicken

WITNESSES say a Gympie teenager has had a lucky escape after being hit by a car while playing a game of chicken.

Fraser Island beach litter shocks USC students

LOAD OF RUBBISH: USC students and staff taking part in the beach clean-up on Fraser Island.

USC conducts clean-up on Fraser Island

Chance meeting leads to perfect wedding for Cassars

HAPPY BLUR: April Fool's Day became a day of wonder for Teesha and Simon Cassar.

Everything fell into place for Simon and Teesha Cassar.

Weekend of music and fun at Widgee

AWARD WINNER: Winner of the Fabian Webb Encouragement Award, Keith Gall with his trophy.

Widgee Country Music Festival a success.

Local Partners

Charity morning tea ramping up

IT'S hotting up for this year's Australia's Biggest Morning Tea at Widgee with a fabulous array of prizes already lined up for this big event.

Gympie campaigner sharing the dignity

HELPING OUT: Gympie woman Rochelle Davey is looking to Share the Dignity by asking for donations of sanitary napkins and feminine hygiene products to be distributed to victims of domestic violence or homelessness or financial hardship.

Can you help Rochelle Davey bring dignity to women in need?

Model plane madness as Warbirds ready for takeoff

IN FLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT: Tony Benstead's Corsair soars overhead at last year's Warbirds.

Tin Can Bay prepares to host model planes from across Qld.

BREAKING: Jessica Mauboy to headline Muster

It's a stellar line-up for this year's Gympie Music Muster

Touring musicians playing the classics on the road to Gympie

PITCH PERFECT: The crew of talented musicians in Chamber Philharmonia Cologne.

For local classical music lovers, this is a rare opportunity

Weekend of music and fun at Widgee

MORE than 200 people enjoyed the music and magic at the 2017 Widgee Country Music Festival.

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

Director Jonathan Demme, 73, has died of cancer. He is pictured here attending the premiere of "Song One" in New York.

TRIBUTES have poured in for the Oscar-winning director.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Model plane madness as Warbirds ready for takeoff

IN FLIGHT ENTERTAINMENT: Tony Benstead's Corsair soars overhead at last year's Warbirds.

Tin Can Bay prepares to host model planes from across Qld.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

Cosby said he wanted to get back on stage doing comedy.

BREAKING: Jessica Mauboy to headline Muster

It's a stellar line-up for this year's Gympie Music Muster

walk 2 town &amp; priced 2 sell!

76 River Road, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 $198,000!

Looking for just a great home, at a great price and in a great location? Then you simply must not, cannot, go past this little beauty. Perfect investment property...

QUALITY PROPERTY IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

569 Counter Road, Wolvi 4570

House 4 1 7 Auction On Site...

This is a rare opportunity to secure a beautiful 98 1/2 acre horse or cattle property, situated between Gympie and Tin Can Bay in the fertile countryside of...

NEAR NEW BRICK HOME AT GLENWOOD

107 Arborfour Road, Glenwood 4570

House 4 2 2 $280,000

Situated on an elevated 1.75 acre fully fenced block is this fairly new 4 bedroom lowset brick home. The home has built-ins in all bedrooms plus an ensuite in the...

WHERE THE BELLBIRDS SING

Bollier 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $299,000

Peaceful, breathtaking, elevated are just a few words to describe one of Bollier's best kept secrets. Where is it you may ask? Lowe Rd, Bollier is located...

INVESTMENT BARGAIN

2 / 5 Nannygai Court, Tin Can Bay 4580

Unit 2 1 1 $190,000

What a perfect chance to enter the property investment market. This is a beautiful brick unit in a complex of three units, located in a quiet cul-de-sac. There is...

PACK YOUR BAGS!

84 Judicial Cct, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 AUCTION 13TH May...

Welcome to 84 Judicial Circuit, Jones Hill! Beautifully built brand new rendered home situated in the popular Echelon Estate which has so much on offer! This home...

MODERN LIVING, WELL APPOINTED HOME. NOTHING TO SPEND!

15 Castlereagh Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 3 $329,000

The lowset brick veneer home set on a 774m2 block includes four bedrooms (main with air-conditioning, ceiling fan, ensuite and walk-in-robe, three others with...

SOLID HOME IN QUIET SUBURB REQUIRING SOME TLC

8 Lasiandra Drive, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $210,000

Huge 1966m2 block with established tropical gardens. Highset Timber home with three large bedrooms, 2 with air-conditioning. Huge lounge room also with...

Dreams Do Come True !

19 Marco Polo Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 6 $370,000

Outstanding, Private, Modern, Rear Verandah, Massive Shed, Massive Carport and ready to shift straight in !! This lovely home has an enormous open plan living area...

PRIVATE HIDDEN PARADISE

Downsfield 4570

Rural 4 2 6 $595,000

Escape to this picturesque and private property and enjoy the bird and wildlife. 145.5 acres (58.92ha) with State Forest on two boundaries. Situated...

Curra to get its own CBD - major shopping centre next year

BIG PLANS FOR CURRA: Project developers Wayne Hoskin and Barry Harrison at Gympie Regional Council's planning office.

Major new "town centre” for Curra

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!