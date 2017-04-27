Weekend of music and fun at Widgee

AWARD WINNER: Winner of the Fabian Webb Encouragement Award, Keith Gall with his trophy.

MORE than 200 people enjoyed the music and magic at the 2017 Widgee Country Music Festival.

The audience enjoyed a fantastic variety of acts the entire weekend.

Winner of the Webb Brothers Senior section was Alison Jensen of The Palms while Bianca Murphy of Widgee won the junior section with Gympie's Keith Gall taking home the Fabian Webb Encouragement Award.

The event was a tremendous success with fans travelling from near and far to attend.

The Bushman's Kitchen worked not stop with catering staff seriously run off their feet to keep the food chain moving, but luckily the "pub" didn't run out of beer.

Organisers send a big thank-you to all the sponsors and to each and every volunteer who gave time and helped out in any small way.

The committee is now taking a well-earned break with the club now in recess until their annual general meeting later this year.

Inquiries Ronnie J 5484 0335.

Craft group

WIDGEE Craft Group members are still busy, busy, busy with just four weeks until their big event - the annual Australia's Biggest Morning Tea on Wednesday, May 24.

Currently working on their super surprises, they're keeping it all cloak and dagger and hush hush at moment.

So ladies and gents, get your best outfits out of mothballs and brighten up your chapeaus ready for the judges.

There are great prizes to be had for the best dressed man and woman plus something very special for the best sun hat.

It's Hats On to Fight Skin Cancer to raise funds to help fight cancer.

Those wonderful prizes in the major and multi draw raffles have to be won by some lucky person and that could be you.

There are lucky door and lucky spot prizes too.

Just $10 will buy you the most delicious and delectable morning tea in town but bookings are essential so, for the region's best and brightest cancer morning tea phone Margaret 5484 0420 or email widgeecraftgroup@southernphone.com.au to confirm your seats.

All proceeds to Cancer Council Qld.

Indoor bowls

WIDGEE Indoor Bowls Club members were eagerly back on the Widgee greens following the Easter break.

After three full ends, top scorer was Eric with 50 points, followed closely by Christine with 48. Hot on their heels was Di with 47 while Gloria was fourth with 44.

The group meets most Mondays from 9am in the Memorial Hall. Cost is negligible and the club welcomes both experienced and novice players.

Just a quick reminder there will be no bowls on Monday due to the public holiday and several members being away.

Next bowling day is Monday 8. Inquiries Gloria Portas 5484 9135.

Bushman's Bar & Kitchen

MEMBERS of the local fire brigade will swap their fire hats for aprons tonight, cooking up beer battered barra and t-bone steaks in the Bushman's Kitchen. Both dishes served with chips and salad. And over on the dessert trolley, check out the chocolate pudding for dessert. Great family dining out at Widgee with plenty of off street parking and room for the young ones to play. Inquiries to the Hall on 5484 0282.

Meals are served from 6.30-7.45pm while the bar opens from around 3pm today and 4pm on Saturdays.

Widgee Markets

THE next Widgee Markets will be on Saturday, May 6 and organisers are looking for more stall holders and interested marketeers to come along and join the fun.

Sites are tremendous value as just $5 each and there's always plenty of off street parking.

Come and relax with a cuppa from the Widgee Store and grab some bargains from the wonderful stalls offering everything from plants and books to the kitchen sink.

Inquiries Jim Clune 5486 1180.

All proceeds to Widgee Pony Club.

Koala Action Group

ANYONE interested in helping preserve our local koala population is welcome to come along to the Widgee Koala Action Group's next meeting being held this morning at the Community Complex in Power Road from 9.30am.

Organiser Kath O'Donnell hopes to welcome Cr Hilary Smerdon to the assembly as well as Natalie Dowling with Maya, the Scat Dog, who helps to locate and record koala movement throughout the area.

If you're unable to attend but would like more information on helping our koalas phone Kath 5484 0089.