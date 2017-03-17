35°
News

Weekend: Hot, storm threat and dangerous surf

Frances Klein
| 17th Mar 2017 10:27 AM
A lightning flash captured over Jones Hill on Thursday evening.
A lightning flash captured over Jones Hill on Thursday evening.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HIGH temperatures, hazardous surf and the threat of severe storms could make for a dicey weekend in the Gympie region.

The threat follows on from last night's electrical storm that nailed the Gympie sky with lightning, left hundreds of homes without power and saw Gympie's rain total for the week unbelievably rise to 101mm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Diana Eadie says "isolated heavy storms” can not be ruled out around the Gympie region this weekend, which are most likely from the late morning tomorrow and throughout Sunday.

Lightning split a tree in a Chatsworth yard on Thursday evening. Photo: Missi Menow
Lightning split a tree in a Chatsworth yard on Thursday evening. Photo: Missi Menow Missi Menow

The heat is predicted to reach a sweltering 35 degrees today (six degrees above Gympie's usual March top temperature) which can be blamed on the moist north easterly winds.

"Getting a tropical in feed increases moist, hot and humid temperatures,” she told The Gympie Times.

The chance of showers is medium to high through out the weekend, especially on the Cooloola Coast where rain is more likely to be wide spread than Gympie.

The coast will also cop rough and powerful surf conditions which the Bureau is warning could be hazardous to beach activities and for boaties.

STORMY DAYS: Gympie's seven day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone.
STORMY DAYS: Gympie's seven day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

Easterly two to three meters offshore waves and choppy conditions will develop tomorrow and persist on Sunday, Ms Eadie said.

RELATED: Weekend from hell: Severe weather events to belt Coast

"It will push further inland as well as delivering a lot of force behind the waves,” she explained.

But she said while the strong south westerly winds will make conditions quite 'interesting for surfers', the choppy and wet nature will not make it a surfer's paradise.

She said the increased cloud cover and the wind coming form a cooler source tomorrow (south and south east) will bring a slight drop in temperature.

Tomorrow is predicted to be 33 degrees and Sunday 31 degrees.

Gympie Times

Topics:  big swell conditions cooloola coast gympie weather hot lightning rain rainbow beach rough seas storm surf thunder warning

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Nine-year-old Hayley loses her locks to support wig charity

Nine-year-old Hayley loses her locks to support wig charity

HAYLEY Parkhill has spent the past three years growing her hair so someone else can wear it.

'Lid might lift on Pandora's Box at Gympie council'

Cr Glen Hartwig and Cr Dan Stewart

Heartening signs for Gympie voters

Victim 'would have been shark bait if fishos had killed him'

Gold Coast murder victim Shaun Barker.

Fishermen would have thrown body overboard if it was them: court

Gympie meeting to protest coal mine

The Major Infrastructure General Layout of the proposed Colton coal mine.

Coal mine meeting tomorrow in Gympie

Local Partners

Weddings: Heading back to where it all started

Pelting rain and a mechanical bull make for a perfect wedding day

STRANDED: Bridge closure leaves community high and dry

STRANDED: Axel Heij, Karen Blakely, Ashleigh Jensen, Juliet Christensen, Katie Benson, Graeme Jensen, Archie Christensen, Andrew Nahrung, June Nahrung, Don Nahrung, Kerry Carlson, Jeff Carlson and David Ross.

Lives turned upside down with Dickabram Bridge out of action

Veteran tennis players chasing gold in Gympie

GOLD CITY TOURNAMENT: Gympie's Barry Hardingham, 62, is looking to grab his share of the prize money at this weekend's tournament.

Senior tennis players chasing gold

Learning about fires to help save our wildlife

TAKING ACTION: Koala Action Group members at their meeting at Widgee (from left) Kath O'Donnell, Gloria Robertson, Syd Dumpleton, Annie Longmore, Judy Houben, Layne Longmore, Cecelia Michalowitz and Bev Coombs with Barry Dyer of the Widgee Rural Fire Brigade (second from left).

Rural Fire Brigade officers speak at Widgee Koala Action Group

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Bachelor contestant charged with selling ice and cocaine

REALITY television star Georgia Tripos has reportedly been charged with running a drug syndicate with her friend.

Justin Bieber: 'G'day mate, got some Vegemite?'

The Canadian singer even shook the staff’s hand. Staffer Camilla Glover prepared some white toast and gave the star some extra vegemite for the road trip.

Biebs stunned staff by asking for famous Aussie spread

Dame Julie Andrews in Queensland for My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady's Julie Andrews during a media call at QPAC.

SHE'S not the Queen but Dame Julie's visit is like a royal tour.

Caitlyn releases new single today

Caitlyn Shadbolt.

"It's the song about a breakup and it's my breakup anthem.”

Video shows Prince William gyrating with blondes

What will Kate think? The Prince can be seen in the background with his hand on a woman's waist.

“It’s safe to assume that Kate will be far from happy about this.”

Todd Sampson puts his faith in science to the test

Todd Sampson in a scene from the TV series Todd Sampson's Life on the Line.

Gruen favourite creates another science series that’s fun to watch.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

MOVE STRAIGHT IN

24 Beryl Crescent, Curra 4570

House 3 2 4 $389,000

Situated 15 minutes north of Gympie is a fairly new 3 bedroom highset Weathertex home on a peaceful 6 acres situated at the end of a no through road. The home has...

FARMING LIFESTYLE

66 Parallel Road, Wooroolin 4608

4 1 2 $349,000

A terrific lifestyle opportunity has come to the market and for what is on offer; this one is not worth skipping past. Private and surrounded by rural setting is...

PACK YOUR BAGS!

84 Judicial Cct, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Welcome to 84 Judicial Circuit, Jones Hill! Beautifully built brand new rendered home situated in the popular Echelon Estate which has so much on offer! This home...

Qlder On Hilton 2 die 4!

50 Hilton Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $365,000!

Gympie without a doubt has its fair share of classic Queenslanders, but this early 1900s built home complete with all the ambience and old world charm of this era...

want 2 be a part of history!

27 Grecian Bends Road, Greens Creek 4570

4 3 3 $530,000!

This is a rare and exceptional opportunity to become the proud new owner of some serious Gympie history. The property is truly unique in itself by being one of the...

want 2 be free!

224 Beckmanns Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 REDUCED TO...

Ohhhhhhh soooooo private 69 acre bush block. Need, want, would love to escape the maddening crowd? Well this property is certainly all that and then some! Want to...

quality home close 2 everything!

2 Riverstone Close, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $345,000!

Did you say you were looking for a nice, low set, modern, contemporary 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a great location for a great price? You did! Great! Because...

you will want 2 come home to this 1!

123 Allen Road, Chatsworth 4570

4 2 8 $465,000!

When you think about home you will be thinking of this one! Just a really nice property for someone wanting to move to the countryside and enjoy life. You will...

CHEAP PRICE FOR A CHIC BLOCK

Lot 13 Green Drive, Gunalda 4570

Residential Land Set on 1500m2 in the small country town of Gunalda just 20 ... $55,000

Set on 1500m2 in the small country town of Gunalda just 20 minutes' easy drive north of Gympie is this gorgeous residential block of land surrounded by beautiful...

DOUBLE BONUS INVESTMENT

35 Bligh Street, Kilkivan 4600

Commercial 4 1 1 $255,000

Located in the heart of the beautiful, quiet country town of Kilkivan, this property is an ideal investment. It has so much to offer including a 4 bedroom...

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!