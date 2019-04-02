Menu
Saturday's rain gave Gympie a much needed total for March.
Weekend flurry tips Gympie over crucial March rainfall scale

JOSH PRESTON
2nd Apr 2019 6:58 PM
LAST Saturday's rainfall meant Gympie ended March with more rain than the monthly average, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The BoM recorded 44.4mm at Gympie on March 31, taking the monthly total to 163.4mm, 18.7mm higher than the average. Saturday was also the wettest day of the month, combining with falls of 40.4mm on March 16 to make up the bulk of the total.

The much-needed increase in rain for the region followed an extremely dry start to the year.

Gympie recorded just 7.2mm for all of January, falling far short of the 161.9mm mean, while only 35.2mm in February paled in comparison to the 167.3mm average figure.

Highest rainfall totals in Gympie - March 2019

1. March 31 - 44.4mm

2. March 16 - 40.4mm

3. March 28 - 16.8mm

4. March 29 - 14.2mm

5. March 4 - 9.8mm

