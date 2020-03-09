Menu
Weekend wrap: Rollovers, horse kick and Mary St 'incident'

Frances Klein
9th Mar 2020 8:01 AM
PARAMEDICS attended the following emergencies in the Gympie region on the weekend: 

Mary St incident

PARAMEDICS attended an incident in Mary St in the early hours of Saturday morning.

One person was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition about 2.30am, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

Kicked by a horse

A WOMAN in her 40s was kicked by a horse at on Derria St at Imbil on Saturday afternoon about 12.30pm.

The woman was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Kandanga rollover

ONE person was hospitalised after their car rolled on the Mary Valley Highway near Riversdale Rd late Saturday.

The person was in the car with their dogs, a Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said.

They were taken in a stable condition to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries.

Rainbow Beach rollover

TWO people who were travelling in a car that rolled on Inskip Ave in Rainbow Beach Saturday night were uninjured.

The occupants had managed to get themselves out of the car, a Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said.

Emergency services were not called to the scene until the next day, he said.

