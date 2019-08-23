Menu
Rail services between Northgate and Gympie North will not run this weekend due to upgrades. Photo: File
News

Weekend changes to affect Coast’s train passengers

22nd Aug 2019 2:00 PM
QUEENSLAND Rail has advised passengers who travel on the Gympie North line of maintenance work that will affect their weekend plans.

Rail services between Northgate and Gympie North stations will not operate from the first train on Saturday until the last train on Sunday.

Timetabled buses will operate every 20 minutes between Northgate and Caboolture, and every 30 minutes between Caboolture to Nambour.

Traveston, Pomona and Cooran stations will not be serviced by the timetabled replacement buses during the closure.

TransLink will have maxi-taxis available at these stations to provide connections to the rail replacement bus services.

Head of TransLink Matthew Longland said they had received positive feedback from previous scheduled rail replacement buses.

"Customers have reported that they enjoy the ability to plan their journey with greater certainty of travel time," Mr Longland said.

Passenger information will be installed at stations and bus stops while maps and timetables will be available online to keep customers informed.

"Similar to our other closures, TransLink also advises passengers who need assistance to catch a bus, to let QR supervisors or TransLink's call centre staff know on 13 12 30 anytime," he said.

The planned works include; raising the Morayfield, Dakabin and Strathpine stations' platforms to make them accessible and the reconditioning of Bilsen Road level crossing at Geebung.

Customers planning to travel by train during the closure are encouraged to use journey planner to find ideal travel times and connections.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

