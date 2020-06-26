Menu
CHANGE COMING: Clear and cold will give way in Gympie to warmer overcast conditions from tomorrow, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
Weekend change after Gympie’s big chill

Arthur Gorrie
26th Jun 2020 9:20 AM
GYMPIE region residents may find it a little easier to get up in the morning from tomorrow, as the frigid weather leaves us for the time being.

From this morning’s near-zero conditions across much of the region, tomorrow is expected to get off to a relatively cosy start, with a forecast minimum of 8C.

A high of 23C may feel slightly cooler as a result of light winds becoming southerly at 15 to 20km/h in the morning and then tending south-easterly during the day.

Sunday will bring a possible shower (rated a 30 per cent possibility) Light winds will become south-easterly at 15 to 20km/h in the morning, but becoming lighter in the afternoon, according to the latest Bureau of Meteorology forecast.

Temperatures are expected to range from 10C to 21C, with a 30 per cent chance of rain, but only a little (up to 2mm).

Monday will kick off a mostly sunny working week with temperatures from 9C to 22C.

Temperatures from then are predicted to range from 8C to 23C on Tuesday, 7C to 25C on Wednesday and 7C to 26C on Thursday.

