Week of fun planned for Gympie seniors

UP AND ACTIVE: Intergenerational walkers at last year's Duckpond Dash which is happening again on Saturday as part of the 2017 Senior Week celebrations.

GYMPIE Regional Council has planned a number of activities to commemorate Seniors Week next week.

The week gets under way with the third annual Duck Pond Dash this Saturday at Lake Alford.

Designed to get seniors up and active, the event will feature refreshments novelty events, entertainment and great prizes.

Enter the Baby-boomer Bolt, the Grey Nomad Knockout or form a team for the Intergenerational Relay around the Lake Alford duck pond.

Entry is a gold coin donation, which includes Devonshire tea. Events start at 9am.

A seniors concert and morning tea will be held from 10am-12pm next Tuesday, August 22, at the Civic Centre. This free event will feature musical entertainment and a delicious morning tea, all leading up to the announcement of the 2017 Senior Citizen of the Year Awards by Mayor Mick Curran.

Gold coins will be collected for the Gympie Community Bus and bookings for this event are essential on 1300 307 800.

Another part of the Seniors Week celebrations is a morning of informative talks from the Office of Fair Trading and the Department of Justice and Attorney General.

The talks, entitled Healthy Seniors: Inside, Outside, Online, will be held on Wednesday, August 23, from 9.30am-12pm at the Civic Centre and will focus on how seniors can protect themselves from scams.

Plus, a representative from the Heart Foundation will talk about how to live an active life with a healthy heart.

Bookings for this event are also essential on 1300 307 800 or at gympie.qld.gov .au/seniors.