Traffic lights on the Bruce Highway through Gympie will be upgraded next week.
Week of disruption on highway through Gympie as upgrades begin

Shelley Strachan
1st Nov 2019 4:04 PM
WORKS to upgrade several traffic lights on a 5km stretch of the Bruce Highway through Gympie will begin on Monday.

Transport and Main Roads Director-General Neil Scales said the project was part of a $4.3 million package to make the highway safer.

“The works involve upgrading traffic signal infrastructure at six intersections, between Hall Road and Fleming Road at Gympie,” Mr Scales said.

“These works will improve signal visibility for approaching traffic.

“We will also install an over-height vehicle detection system and LED message signs on the Bruce Highway at the approaches to the Normanby Bridge crossing, which was struck last year.”

Mr Scales said Mi Electric would carry out the work from Monday to Saturday, with both day and night works.

“Motorists are reminded to observe all warning signs when approaching the road works and adapt their driving to the changed conditions,” he said.

“The project team will work with the contractor to ensure any delays during the upgrades are minimal.

“The project is expected to be completed by mid-January, weather permitting.

“We thank motorists and residents in advance for their patience and cooperation during these important safety upgrades.”

The project is being delivered as part of the $12.6 billion, 15-year Bruce Highway Upgrade Program, which aims to improve safety, flood resilience and capacity along the Bruce Highway from Brisbane to Cairns.

For further information, phone 1300 728 390 or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.

