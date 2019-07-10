Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Marijuana.
Marijuana. Bill North
News

Weed growers face Gympie court after search warrants

JOSH PRESTON
by
10th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Man fined for home-grown weed

A GYMPIE man has been fined $150 for growing seven marijuana plants on his property.

Gregory Alan Jordan, 58, pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawfully producing a dangerous drug after police found the plants, including two about 30cm high, inside plastic pots during a search of his home last month. Magistrate Chris Callaghan did not record a conviction against Jordan, noting his early plea and first offence.

Kilkivan weed grower's 'relaxation' excuse

A KILKIVAN man's "relaxation” excuse for producing marijuana ended with a fine in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Edward James Melbourne, 55, pleaded guilty to producing a dangerous drug, with his solicitor telling the court he used it for "relaxation” to alleviate severe physical and mental injuries he received in 1986.

Mr Callaghan noted Melbourne's lengthy history, but also his lack of recent history, in fining him $200 with a conviction recorded.

drug offences gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court marijuana producing a dangerous drug
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'Heated' Gympie woman pulled a knife on frightened partner

    premium_icon 'Heated' Gympie woman pulled a knife on frightened partner

    News 'Jail is no place for you', warns magistrate.

    'Not good enough' - Pet owners need to be more responsible

    premium_icon 'Not good enough' - Pet owners need to be more responsible

    News Pet owners in the region need to take responsibility for their pets.

    Insurer warns Gympie in wake of 'unprecedented' storm claims

    premium_icon Insurer warns Gympie in wake of 'unprecedented' storm claims

    News The focus is 'well and truly on Gympie', warns the RACQ

    Two Gympie cold cases that have stumped police for years

    premium_icon Two Gympie cold cases that have stumped police for years

    News Mystery still surrounds these two cold cases in Gympie.