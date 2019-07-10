Weed growers face Gympie court after search warrants

Man fined for home-grown weed

A GYMPIE man has been fined $150 for growing seven marijuana plants on his property.

Gregory Alan Jordan, 58, pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawfully producing a dangerous drug after police found the plants, including two about 30cm high, inside plastic pots during a search of his home last month. Magistrate Chris Callaghan did not record a conviction against Jordan, noting his early plea and first offence.

Kilkivan weed grower's 'relaxation' excuse

A KILKIVAN man's "relaxation” excuse for producing marijuana ended with a fine in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Edward James Melbourne, 55, pleaded guilty to producing a dangerous drug, with his solicitor telling the court he used it for "relaxation” to alleviate severe physical and mental injuries he received in 1986.

Mr Callaghan noted Melbourne's lengthy history, but also his lack of recent history, in fining him $200 with a conviction recorded.