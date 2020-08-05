Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The ageing SS Maheno on Fraser Island.
The ageing SS Maheno on Fraser Island.
News

WEDNESDAY REWIND: Mighty ship runs aground at Fraser Island

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
5th Aug 2020 5:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOR this week’s Wednesday Rewind, we go back just over 85 years to the day the 4536-tonne steel-hulled ship SS Maheno ran aground after a cyclone on Fraser Island on July 8, 1935.

Crossing between New Zealand and Australia from 1905 until its demise, the Maheno was also used as a ship by the New Zealand Naval Forces during World War I.

IN DISTRESS: The SS Maheno just after it went aground on Fraser Island on July 8, 1935.
IN DISTRESS: The SS Maheno just after it went aground on Fraser Island on July 8, 1935.

To this day, the rusting hull remains a popular tourist attraction where she lies about 10km north of Happy Valley.

One of Fraser Island’s most visited spots, it’s estimated the Maheno draws 200,000 tourists each year to her resting place on 75 Mile Beach.

Have you visited the wreckage of the SS Maheno? Do you have a relative who remembers the day she ran aground?

Send your photos or recollections to joshua.preston@gympietimes.com.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY

flashback fraser island gympie news shipwreck ss maheno
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: What’s going to happen to Gympie’s non-voters

        Premium Content REVEALED: What’s going to happen to Gympie’s non-voters

        News 23% of registered voters in the Gympie region failed to turn up on voting day, March 28, and here’s what the ECQ plans to do about that

        Simple solution that could help avoid dingo disasters

        Premium Content Simple solution that could help avoid dingo disasters

        Environment New safety initiative trialled on Fraser Island

        Dogs, cars a threat to koala spotted near Jockey Club

        Premium Content Dogs, cars a threat to koala spotted near Jockey Club

        News Southside residents have been asked to keep an eye out for the koala which may be...

        29 roads Gympie council is working on

        Premium Content 29 roads Gympie council is working on

        News Council’s road crews are in for a busy fortnight