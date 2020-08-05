WEDNESDAY REWIND: Mighty ship runs aground at Fraser Island

FOR this week’s Wednesday Rewind, we go back just over 85 years to the day the 4536-tonne steel-hulled ship SS Maheno ran aground after a cyclone on Fraser Island on July 8, 1935.

Crossing between New Zealand and Australia from 1905 until its demise, the Maheno was also used as a ship by the New Zealand Naval Forces during World War I.

IN DISTRESS: The SS Maheno just after it went aground on Fraser Island on July 8, 1935.

To this day, the rusting hull remains a popular tourist attraction where she lies about 10km north of Happy Valley.

One of Fraser Island’s most visited spots, it’s estimated the Maheno draws 200,000 tourists each year to her resting place on 75 Mile Beach.

