Weddings and funerals almost back to normal

Allabout Party Hire & Events assistant manager Danielle McWilliams is preparing for a wedding season revival with some coronavirus restrictions lifted from today. Picture: Che Chorley

Allabout Party Hire & Events assistant manager Danielle McWilliams is preparing for a wedding season revival with some coronavirus restrictions lifted from today. Picture: Che Chorley

ALLABOUT Party Hire & Events specialists were forced to close their doors just three days after the Territory's coronavirus restrictions were enforced in March because all bookings were cancelled.

But today, owner Sandra O'Connor is as happy as a bride about to walk down the aisle.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner announced yesterday that from noon today, weddings are back in business and Darwin's largest party hire and events outfit now has new hope of being saved from a wipe-out year.

The business had 80 weddings booked this dry season with the largest, at 750 guests, due to take place this weekend.

They were all postponed by the COVID shutdown.

"Seventy-five per cent of the weddings were postponed until next year and the other 25 per cent were cancelled," Ms O'Connor said.

"We're hopeful that with restrictions eased couples will look at wedding plans again for this dry season.

"We are certainly ready to go.

"I'll be on the phone chatting to those who had wedding bookings.

"Hopefully, there is still time for couples to put their plans in place.

"Obviously, there will be those who have their families interstate that will still be affected, but we had a lot of local families with weddings planned.

"The average wedding is around 150 people.

"Who knows there may be new bookings to flow.

"It's great news and we are excited to be able to get the business open again."

Funerals will also return to normal, with social distancing in place but no restrictions on numbers.

Darwin Funeral Services' Lorna Pascoe said the decision was marvellous for families.

"I think families will be very pleased to hear this," she said.

Originally published as Weddings and funerals in the NT almost back to normal