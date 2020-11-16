Wedding photo’s ‘sexy’ detail sparks divide

By now we've seen plenty of trends when it comes to wedding photos, but this cheeky detail in one bride and groom's pictures from their special day has divided people.

In the photo, posted to Facebook and Instagram before being shared to Reddit, the newlyweds can be seen leaning in for a close embrace.

The groom nuzzles his bride's neck while also reaching down to grab her butt - a detail not everyone is sold on being shared with the world.

"I think it's a great goofy pic for the two of them to have in their collection. As the bride I would not of (sic) wanted it shared to the public though," one person wrote on Reddit.

"This isn't bad at all. I could def see myself taking a similar pic on my wedding day, but I also wouldn't share it with the public," another commented.

But others said they couldn't see what the "big deal" was with the photo, saying it was obvious how in love the couple were.

"I think it's a sweet photo. it's not overtly sexual, it's just a butt grab with the guy obviously laughing and both of them very happy," one person wrote.

"Mad at a bride and groom being sexy with each other on their f***ing wedding day … y'all a bunch a wet blankets," one commented.

One thing most people agreed on was that the butt grab was much better than one wedding photo trend.

Back in 2017 multiple newlyweds went viral for sharing photos of them celebrating their wedding bliss with the bride pretending to perform oral sex on her new husband.

One British bride and groom who took part in the X-rated trend resulted in all foreign couples banned from marrying at a popular Cyprus church.

This couple has inadvertently become the face of a safety campaign.

'PLAIN STUPID': NEWLYWED PHOTOS SLAMMED

It's not the only wedding photo that have been roasted recently, with a UK couple who used train tracks in North Yorkshire slammed as "plain stupid".

A photo of the newlyweds posing for their wedding pictures has gone viral after it was shared by British Transport's Network Rail to warn people to not stand on train tracks.

"Wedding photos or selfies on the track are just plain stupidity," Allan Spence, of Network Rail, said.

"We often warn families at this time of year as kids enjoy school half-term holidays. But this time we are appealing to adults in particular.

"Please, make sure you know the rail safety basics and pass that knowledge onto your loved ones. Lead by example and stay off the tracks. No ifs, no buts - no tears."

