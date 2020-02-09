Wedding DJ charged with having 1000 pills in undies

Almost 2000 MDMA capsules have allegedly been found on party goers at a music festival. A teen wedding DJ is charged with carrying 1005 in his underwear and pants.

A teen wedding DJ from a prestigious private school is facing prison time after police charged him for allegedly carrying more than 1000 MDMA capsules in his underwear at a music festival, a court heard.

Andrew Huhao's family sobbed in court as Magistrate Les Brennan described the moment a police dog indicated the 19-year-old may be carrying drugs at the Transmission music festival in Sydney's west.

The court heard police allegedly found 1005 capsules of MDMA hidden in condoms stashed in his pants and underwear during a search.

Police say they seized almost 2000 MDMA capsules at the event.

They also allegedly found five tabs of acid and a credit card knife on Huhao at the Sydney Olympic Park venue on Saturday night.

"The prosecutor asks that I refuse bail taking into account the fact the court and community is aware young people are dying at these music festivals because they're taking drugs," Magistrate Les Brennan said on Sunday.

"They're not only dying at festivals but throughout our community and a thousand and five capsules could have brought about one or more deaths - or none."

The magistrate said the "only inference" of such a large quantity of drugs was to supply them to others.

Huhao, appearing at the Parramatta Bail Court via videolink, sat with his head bowed as his lawyer said his parents were willing to post $10,000 surety to get him released on bail.

His social media profiles reveal the graduate of the exclusive Trinity Grammar School has a love of dance music festivals.

The court heard Huhao is an aspiring architect and student at Sydney University, he also works in concreting and DJs at parties and weddings on the side. He has no criminal record at all.

Police allege they found the capsules hidden in condoms.

"Little did he know this weekend that he was going to put a lot of that in jeopardy and he's, at some stage, going to be doing a jail sentence (if found guilty)," Magistrate Brennan said.

The court granted Huhao bail but ordered him to stay away from music festivals, report to police and ordered his family to offer up the $10,000.

He will return to Burwood Local Court on February 18.

A second 19-year-old man, James Hohaia, was also searched after an alleged drug dog indication.

Police allegedly found 287 capsules in a vacuum sealed container in his underwear.

He too was granted bail from Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday and ordered to appear at Burwood Local Court on the same day as Huhao.

Officers also approached a 31-year-old man after allegedly watching him deal drugs.

Inside his bum bag they will say they found 195 capsules and almost $800 cash.

An 18-year-old woman was also allegedly found to have hidden 180 capsules "internally" while a man the same age was allegedly found with 201 capsules in his underwear.

They were all granted bail and ordered to front court at later dates.

In total 32 people were charged with drug possession, 45 people were ejected and two of those were charged for trying to re-enter the festival.

Police praised the behaviour of the 12,000 strong crowd otherwise.