PERFECT DAY: Former Gympie couple Tara and Michael Hansen in their "wedding carriage" golf buggy. Contributed

EVERYTHING turned out for the best at Tara and Michael Hansen's "perfect wedding” at the top of the world.

Even the unexpected and the unpredictable contributed to a fabulous day, the bride said on Friday.

Slightly wet weather delivered "only a light sprinkle at the end of the ceremony but nothing serious,” she said.

Clouds arrived just in time to cool things off, after extreme heat the previous day.

An invitation list limited to close family and intimate friends turned out to be quite a crowd.

"We both come from big families, with lots of nieces and nephews,” the bride said.

And they all gathered at Summergrove Estate at Carool, in the west of Tweed Shire, on March 2.

"Michael was the perfect groom, with very few requests,” she said. "He just wanted the wedding car to be a golf buggy - he loves his golf - and as many bread rolls as he could eat. The carriage was a converted golf buggy from Buggy Business at Hope Island.”

Maid of honour Dee Freeman and bridesmaids Leah Ritchie and Cassie Wickson were joined by best man Ben Newman and groomsmen Renton Ritchie and Ash Young.

Flower girls were Dee's daughter Remii Freeman and Ben's daughter Isla Newman.

Page boys were their boys, Ajae Freeman and Vincent Newman.

Tara's wedding gown was a Delanie design by Mia Solano, of Luv Bridal. Suits were from Ferrari Formal.

The picturesque setting, billed as "the top of the world,” has received some rave reviews from other happy customers, with one rating it "possibly Australia's best outdoor wedding venue”. Tara is inclined to agree.

And despite some last-minute panic, everything eventually fell into place, she said.

"It was just the perfect day. You could feel the love.

"It was everything I'd ever hoped for - just a dream wedding,” she said.