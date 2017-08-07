WEATHER: Your week ahead in Gympie

The Weatherzone radar map showing rain over the Gympie region early Monday morning.

GYMPIE had a tiny taste of the wet stuff in the past 24 hours but sadly it will not be sticking around.

A trough sitting inland that is expected to clear by this afternoon was responsible for delivering the smattering across the region, with Gympie recording 3.6mm.

In the north of the region Glenwood received a much-needed 36mm, while Brooyar recorded 27mm and Sexton 23mm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Crock said a shower or possible storm could be expected during the day but will clear by the early afternoon in the Gympie region.

In its place a ridge of high pressure will form bringing a drop in mornings temperatures.

Frost could accompany lows of three degrees on Wednesday and Thursday morning as a dry air mass follows the trough.

Warmer weather will make itself known later in the week with day time temperatures expected to reach 27 degrees on Friday and Saturday.

