STORM WARNING: Gympie in firing line for huge system

BREAKING 1.30pm: The Bureau of Meteorology has issued another thunderstorm warning for the Gympie Region as a large weather system makes it's way slowly across the region.

The large storm cell drifting toward the Gympie Region. Contributed / The Bureau of Mete

So far, areas affected may include Warwick, Toowoomba, Dalby, Maroochydore, Gympie, Kingaroy, Stanthorpe, Caboolture and Goondiwindi.

The weather may also potentially lead to flash flooding in some areas, with motorists urged to take caution if driving through the storm.

EARLIER: IF you had a rain gauge in Veteran, chances are you'd be pretty pleased with the downpour you received yesterday.

The suburb north of Gympie received up to 100mm of rain in some cases, with 'Gympie Weather' guru Ted Uebergang calling the deluge a 'blessing'.

"The storm was very hit and miss, our neighbour who is two kilometres to the South-South-East recorded about 59mm," he said.

"What a blessing we have had here today in Veteran.

"Thank god they got that cow out of the dam on Old Goomboorian Rd before the storm."

By 4.30pm yesterday, the gauge at Ted's Veteran weather station recorded 105.6mm in total.

As Gympie locals posted their own gauge readings, it was clear some suburbs fared far better than others.

"121ml at Tamaree," Sue Frahn wrote on Facebook.

"Plus it might be a few more since I last emptied it though."

Widgee resident Gaynor Ramke was feeling a bit more dejected, with only 4.5ml in her gauge.

As it stands, there's still a weather warning for the Wide Bay and Burnett regions, with a large weather system currently hovering over Toowoomba.

The Bureau of Meteorology currently lists the Gympie rainfall as 45.4ml, with more expected today.

There's currently a 95% chance of further rain for the rest of Saturday, including the possibility of a thunderstorm as well.

Sunday and Monday will likely see a continuation of wet conditions, with up to 40-45ml of rainfall expected on both days.