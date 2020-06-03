WEATHER: Winds bringing frosty temps to Gympie this morning

Gympie is expected to wake to very chilly temperatures this morning.

A TRIO of frosty mornings will signal a cold welcome to the winter months for the Gympie region this week starting today, according to the weather bureau.

BoM forecasts predicted the Gold City to feel a biting minimum temperature of 5C at some stage this morning, followed by a slight increase to 7C tomorrow and 9C on Friday.

All three of those lows are much chillier than the 13C and 11.1C minimums recorded to start the month, but nowhere near Weatherzone’s June record for Gympie at -3.3C in 1971.

Weatherzone’s predictions also show a minimum of 5C expected this morning.

Bureau forecaster Kimba Wong said the stretch would likely be followed by warmer temperatures to finish the week.

“We’ve had a trough move eastwards across the south of the state over the last day, and it pushed offshore early this morning,” Ms Wong said yesterday afternoon.

“Just ahead of that trough we had a slightly warmer air mass, a slightly more northerly wind regime bringing warmer temperatures down from further north, so that’s why we had a warmer day (on Monday) and warmer temperatures overnight.

“Now that the trough has moved offshore we now have a south westerly wind regime bringing cool, dry conditions from further inland all the way to the coast.

“As those winds drop off later (Tuesday) night we’re expecting those minimum temperatures to drop quite low, that’s why we’re seeing that drastic drop from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning.

“That dry air mass is sticking around for a little bit, but gradually this week we’re getting those winds turning around a little bit more and bringing moisture from the ocean back inland, so it will gradually move up as we get through the week.”

Today’s minimum was expected to be much lower than Gympie’s June average of 8C.

The Bureau expects maximum temperatures to remain fairly consistent leading into next week, ranging between 22C and 24C from today until Monday according to last night’s data.

The highest chance of rain comes on Saturday, with a 40 per cent chance of a sprinkle between 0mm and 0.4mm.