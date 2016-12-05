WEATHER: Why today will feel even hotter than predicted

The RSPCA are reminding pet owners to make sure their furry friends stay cool this summer. Photo: Contributed

SUNSHINE and hot, northerly winds today will have Gympie residents scrambling for fans, air conditioning and water bodies once again, but the abnormal heat won't last too much longer.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Annabelle Ford said today and tomorrow would feel dry and hotter than the actual predicted maximum temperature of 37 degrees.

"Those northerly winds won't make it any cooler," Ms Ford said.

"We've got that continental air coming over, rather than the maritime air."

The BOM is still warning of low intensity heatwave conditions across the Gympie region until Thursday.

A trough stretching from the Tasman Sea across the New South Wales coastline will push up towards Gympie over the next few days, bringing a southerly change on Wednesday that will see temperatures drop to the high 20s by the weekend.

"On the weekend, we're looking at more like 28 (degrees)," Ms Ford said.

Those cooler temperatures will fall closer into line with Gympie's usual December average of 31 degrees.

That Wednesday change will bring a 50-60% chance of showers on Friday and Saturday, but also bring more unstable weather, with the BOM warning of a chance of thunderstorms from Wednesday to Saturday.

TODAY

Maximum temp: 37

Chance of rain: 10%

TOMORROW

Minimum temp: 20

Maximum temp: 37

Chance of rain: 5%

WEDNESDAY

Minimum temp: 20

Maximum temp: 37

Chance of rain: 30%, possible thunderstorm

THURSDAY

Minimum temp: 20

Maximum temp: 36

Chance of rain: 20%, possible thunderstorm

FRIDAY

Minimum temp: 20

Maximum temp: 36

Chance of rain: 60%, possible thunderstorm

SATURDAY

Minimum temp: 19

Maximum temp: 28

Chance of rain: 50%, possible thunderstorm

SUNDAY

Minimum temp: 18

Maximum temp: 28

Chance of rain: 20%