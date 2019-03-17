WEATHER WATCH: More storms heading for Gympie

STRIKE OUT: Friday night produced the goods with an amazing lightning show across the Gympie region.

DON'T put your brollies away just yet with more thunderstorms expected for the Gympie region later tonight.

GYMPIE FORECAST: The map below shows severe thunderstorms heading for Gympie. Bureau of Metereology

The band of storms present in Brisbane, Caboolture, Maroochydore, Bundaberg, Goondiwindi, Glen Innes and Toowoomba is due to a slow upper trough, Bureau of Metereology forecaster Nicholas Shera said.

"We have a very slow moving trough which is why there's a bit of storm activity around,” Mr Shera said. "There is a chance of severe thunderstorms for the Gympie region.”

Friday's storms stretched from Gympie down to Byron Bay and dumped up to 105mm of rain in just one hour, causing widespread commuter chaos and power outages.

Storm activity is expected to continue until Tuesday afternoon. On Saturday morning it was reported that some places in the Gympie region recorded upto 60mm of rainfall.

The chance of rain dips to 50 per cent for next Wednesday and Thursday.