Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STRIKE OUT: Friday night produced the goods with an amazing lightning show across the Gympie region.
STRIKE OUT: Friday night produced the goods with an amazing lightning show across the Gympie region. Austin Barnes
News

WEATHER WATCH: More storms heading for Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
by
17th Mar 2019 2:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DON'T put your brollies away just yet with more thunderstorms expected for the Gympie region later tonight.

GYMPIE FORECAST: The map below shows severe thunderstorms heading for Gympie.
GYMPIE FORECAST: The map below shows severe thunderstorms heading for Gympie. Bureau of Metereology

RELATED:

'Violent' overnight storm brings badly needed rain to Gympie

'Long line of storms' could sweep Gympie later today

The band of storms present in Brisbane, Caboolture, Maroochydore, Bundaberg, Goondiwindi, Glen Innes and Toowoomba is due to a slow upper trough, Bureau of Metereology forecaster Nicholas Shera said.

"We have a very slow moving trough which is why there's a bit of storm activity around,” Mr Shera said. "There is a chance of severe thunderstorms for the Gympie region.”

Friday's storms stretched from Gympie down to Byron Bay and dumped up to 105mm of rain in just one hour, causing widespread commuter chaos and power outages.

Storm activity is expected to continue until Tuesday afternoon. On Saturday morning it was reported that some places in the Gympie region recorded upto 60mm of rainfall.

The chance of rain dips to 50 per cent for next Wednesday and Thursday.

More Stories

bom bureau of metereology gympie gympie region rainfall severe thunderstorms severe thunderstorm warning sunshine coast thunderstorms weather forecast
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Passionate Gympie locals attend networking event

    premium_icon GALLERY: Passionate Gympie locals attend networking event

    News The event showcased groups, clubs, organisations and businesses in the Gympie community.

    • 17th Mar 2019 3:15 PM
    7 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

    premium_icon 7 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

    News Do you recognise any of these people?

    • 17th Mar 2019 2:00 PM
    GYMPIE BASKETBALL: Saints march on as Thunder start to roll

    premium_icon GYMPIE BASKETBALL: Saints march on as Thunder start to roll

    Sport Round 5 showed the progress these young stars have made this season.

    • 17th Mar 2019 2:00 PM
    Teenage boy bitten by snake in Gympie region

    premium_icon Teenage boy bitten by snake in Gympie region

    News The teenage boy was bitten by the snake just after 11:40am.