WEATHER: Very high fire danger remains in Gympie today

A VERY high fire danger will remain in place today as warm, dry spring weather sets in around the Gympie region.

The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed Sunday's fire danger level would remain due to a combination of high maximum temperatures and low humidity in the air.

There's nothing but more of the weekend's warm weather on the way this week, with the Gold City set to see very little fluctuation in temperatures until at least Friday.

Following on from yesterday's top of 28C, maximums are expected to hover between 25 and 27C throughout the week, while mornings will most likely remain on the cooler side.

This morning's low of 7C will warm up considerably, hitting a peak of 27C with light winds in the afternoon.

Tuesday and Saturday are the only days expected to hit the 10C minimum mark, meaning this week's temperatures are almost exactly on the September averages of 10.3C and 26.1C respectively.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said "nothing is really going to change much” for the next week.

"Tuesday is a little bit more moderate because it's partly cloudy, but there's not much happening this week, it's actually quite boring,” Mr Clark said.

"The very high fire danger is due to the dry air and not much humidity, but we'll see the moisture increasing (on Monday) to 35 per cent from 15 per cent (on Sunday).”

45 per cent humidity is expected to see the fire danger level drop from Tuesday.

Those hoping for rain won't be in luck, with chances of a downpour hitting a peak of just 20 per cent at the back end of the week, making it very unlikely Gympie will add to the miserly .6 millilitres it received on Saturday.

A total of 2.4mm for the region since last Wednesday pales in comparison to 9.2 for Maryborough over the same span, as well as 7.2mm in Hervey Bay and a whopping 14mm in Rainbow Beach.

GYMPIE WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEPTEMBER 10 - 15 (via Bureau of Meteorology)

For more details visit http://www.bom.gov.au/qld/forecasts/gympie.shtml