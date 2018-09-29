WEATHER: Unpredictable storm coming for Gympie tonight

The storm converging over Gympie that delivered hail, rain and some wild wind late Thursday.

Garry Reeves

The Bureau of Meteorology has not ruled out the possibility of a severe thunderstorm in Gympie tonight as an unstable cell moves further north.

Sunny conditions, cloud cover and a top of 30C expected into the afternoon could destabilise as the system, helped by an upper trough, moves from the south-east and potentially brings large hail and damaging winds to the region between 6 and 7pm.

Donna Jones

Contributed

BoM forecaster Nicholas Shera said the storm was "fully expected”, but the trough made accurately predicting its severity a tough task.

"It's expected to hit the Sunshine Coast Airport at around 7pm, so Gympie can expect something at around the same time,” Mr Shera said.

"At this stage it's not looking severe but it could be, it is unstable and that upper trough is enhancing the instability.

"We're usually looking at large hail over 2cm in length and wind gusts of 90km/h or stronger to constitute a severe storm, and that is possible.”

Contributed

The BoM website has Gympie looking partly cloudy for the rest of the day, with an 80 per cent chance of showers, a thunderstorm and northerly winds between 15 and 20km/h likely this evening.

The unpredictable weather is set to continue tomorrow, with forecasts showing an "80 per cent chance of showers most likely in the afternoon and evening”, "the chance of a thunderstorm from the late morning, and light winds becoming southeasterly 20 to 30 km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening”.

Parts of the region were ravaged by a fierce hail storm late Thursday afternoon, and local resident Julie Williams suffered the full effects at her house.

"Just all in a day, home early for once only to have a massive hail storm build up ice on the roof and cause water to come through under the ridgecap through our ceiling all throughout our kitchen,” Ms Williams said on Facebook.

"Just spent all evening mopping up water that came through the lights onto the floor, had five water leaks (and) not enough buckets.”

