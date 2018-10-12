Weather to cause headaches for anglers on the weekend

LANDED: Anais Walsh with a winning a winning 39.8cm whiting taken in Pumicestone Passage at Golden Beach.

OFFSHORE

TODAY'S conditions will be rough with winds southeasterly 20 to 25 knots turning easterly during the morning and seas 1.5 to 2.5 metres.

The weekend is looking like rough conditions with strong southerly winds up to 30 knots particularly tomorrow along with cooler and wet conditions through to Monday.

Maroochy RSL Fishing Club's Kim Maas fished close inshore out from Mooloolaba for this nice 51cm sweetlip.

There have been some good catches recently, so when conditions improve next week be ready to try.

North Reef has venus tusk fish, maori cod, cobia, snapper, big pearl perch and jewfish.

Snapper sweetlip, school mackerel and tusk fish from the Gneerings.

Jarrayd Apelt was pretty happy with his first yellow tail king while jigging off Mooloolaba.

Snapper, pearl perch, tusk fish and cobia from the Hards.

Double Island Point has had good snapper, red emperor, cod, a few trout, pearl perch, moses perch,and tusk fish.

Sunshine Reef still has good snapper, pearl perch, grass sweetlip and the odd coral trout.

Tyron Craig had a great day at Baffle Creek for this nice barred grunter bream.

Snapper, yellow tail kingfish, long tail tuna, and tusk fish from the Gneerings.

Snapper, pearl perch, cobia, jew and tusk fish from the Barwon Banks.

Double Island Point has had good snapper, red emperor, large cod, a few trout, pearl perch, moses perch, and tusk fish.

Tyron Craig had a great day at Baffle Creek for this feisty queenfish.

There have been good coral trout red emperor, snapper, pearl perch, hussar, tuskfish and sweetlip around the 15 and 20nm reefs, east of the Wide Bay Bar.

Out and around Hervey Bay: A few bigger spanish mackerel and long tail tuna throughout the middle bay and Platypus Bay region.

Small black marlin are showing up on the flats off Roonies and throughout Platypus Bay.

School mackerel in good numbers around throughout the straits and bay around reefs and beacons.

The tributaries of the Burrum River are producing GT's, tarpon, jacks and queenfish.

A few threadfin salmon, jacks and a few good barramundi are starting to show up in the Susan, Burrum and Mary Rivers and throughout the Sandy Straits.

A few queenfish and big trevally feeding throughout the Straits. Bream, school mackerel, bonito, flathead and whiting off and around the Urangan Jetty.

Flathead in the channel out from Urangan and around the creek and river entrances.

Estuaries and Beaches

Fraser Island: With this week's new moon on Tuesday the fish will be still on the bite.

Jew, a few bigger spanish mackerel and a few greenback tailor in the deeper gutters along the eastern beach, at dawn and dusk.

A few good sand whiting, bream and good dart in the shallow gutters.

On the western side of Fraser Island there's been plenty of whiting and catches of flathead and solid trevally along the beaches.

While in the creeks and the flats there's a few good solid bream, flathead and mangrove jack as well as a few buck crabs on the prowl.

Rainbow Beach: Dart, and good tailor in the gutters all along the beach from Inskip Point to Double Island Point.

Try for jew and bigger tailor in the gutters particularly at night.

There have been some quality flathead, dart and bigger sand whiting in the gutters through the day at Rainbow Beach, Double Island Point and along Teewah Beach.

A few good whiting, bream and dart up the beach and around Inskip Point.

Some good mangrove jack showing up in the creeks in Tin Can Bay.

There's also still a few tailor, whiting, bream, and plenty of good quality flathead and good size fighting golden and giant trevally.

There have been a few muddies showing up.

Local Dams and Rivers: Quality bass and golden perch at Boondooma Dam, with the best bite in the mornings around the timbered arms or in the deep water in the middle stretch.

Bjelke Dam has has good numbers of schooling bass between the boat ramps.

Check out the Southern Queensland Fishing Facebook page, for more dam and other comprehensive fish catch news, and the Matthew Mott sports fishing Facebook page for a live weekly report.

Borumba Dam has had saratoga feeding around the shallow edges of the dam as well as bass in the shallow weed beds and around lilypads.

Some good schooling bass in the main Basin.

Lake MacDonald is producing good schooling bass in the deep areas like bass bay and the botanical gardens.

